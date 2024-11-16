Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-4) AT SEATTLE KRAKEN (8-8-1)

4 PM | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to six games on Saturday, when they take on the Seattle Kraken in matinee action at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Isles are coming off a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night and are 3-0-2 in their last five games.

JG Pageau, Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall, Anders Lee (1G, 1A) and Noah Dobson (ENG) scored for the Islanders in the win, while Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 of 27 shots in the win.

They’ll meet a streaking Seattle Kraken team that has won three straight games to return to .500. Most recently the Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Thursday night. Matty Beniers, Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Tanev (ENG) scored for Seattle, while Joey Daccord stopped 18 of 19 shots in the win.

The Isles went 0-0-2 against Seattle last season, dropping both games in a shootout. The Isles are 1-1-1 in three previous trips to the Emerald City.