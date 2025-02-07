Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-21-7) AT WINNIPEG JETS (38-14-3)

8 PM ET | CANADA LIFE CENTRE

The New York Islanders are back on the road and ready to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in the first half of a back-to-back set that also sees them take on Minnesota Wild on Saturday in their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Islanders grinded out a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, marking their eighth win in their last nine games. Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson (GWG) provided the offense while Ilya Sorokin turned aside 33 of 34 shots in the win.

The Islanders are in the mix for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 57 points, four back of the Detroit Red Wings (61 points) who occupy the second wild card spot, though New York has one game in-hand. The Isles are facing a stiff test in facing Winnipeg and the Wild on the road, but Head Coach Patrick Roy emphasized the importance of a strong start and a good challenge for his group.

“I like the fact that we’re on the road, I think it’s easier to be focused and on the back-to-back, we won’t have too much time to think,” Roy said. “We have something good going on right now. We want to think short-term, not think too far ahead and focus on that first period against Winnipeg.”

The Jets earned their seventh straight win on Tuesday night when they shut out the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. Nino Niederreiter (PPG), Neal Pionk (PPG) and Rasmus Kupari scored for Winnipeg, while Eric Comrie stopped all 29 shots he faced.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles and Jets split the season series 1-1-0 last season. The Isles have won eight of their last nine games against the Jets, including four of five in Manitoba. The season series will conclude on March 4 at UBS Arena.