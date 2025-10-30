Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-4-1) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (6-3-0)

LENOVO CENTER | 7:30PM

WATCH/STREAM: MSG | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the third stop of a four-game road trip.

The Islanders are 0-1-1 on the trip thus far after a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri scored early, but Boston scored five unanswered goals and the Islanders’ five-game point streak was snapped in the process.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Andrei Svechnikov snapped an eight-game scoring drought with his first goal of the year, while Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Canes. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

PROJECTED LINEUP

*Subject to change

The Islanders did not practice on Wednesday, so more lineup news will follow Thursday’s morning skate.

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Marshall Warren - Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich