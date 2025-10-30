Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

The Islanders take on the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (7:30PM, ESPN+/Hulu)

Gameday-Away_1920x1080 (4) 2
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-4-1) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (6-3-0)

LENOVO CENTER | 7:30PM

WATCH/STREAM: MSG | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the third stop of a four-game road trip.

The Islanders are 0-1-1 on the trip thus far after a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri scored early, but Boston scored five unanswered goals and the Islanders’ five-game point streak was snapped in the process.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Andrei Svechnikov snapped an eight-game scoring drought with his first goal of the year, while Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Canes. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

PROJECTED LINEUP

*Subject to change

The Islanders did not practice on Wednesday, so more lineup news will follow Thursday’s morning skate.

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Marshall Warren - Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

RITTICH TO START VS CANES

David Rittich will get the start against the Hurricanes, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced on Monday. . Rittich is 5-3-0 lifetime against Carolina along with a .916 SV% and a 2.63 GAA. Rittich won his first two starts as an Islander this season.

INJURY UPDATES

Alex Romanov (IR) shed his red non-contact jersey on Tuesday during skate, but missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury. More updates to follow Thursday’s morning skate in Raleigh.

Max Shabanov will miss his fourth straight contest on Thursday, as he did not accompany the team on the four-game trip.

IMPROVING SPECIAL TEAMS

The Islanders didn’t have their best night on special teams on Tuesday, as their power play went 0-for-5 and their penalty kill went 2-for-4.

“We have to find a way to do a better job on special teams,” Ryan Pulock said postgame. “We had a lot of power play chances, and we couldn’t get it done. We found some good looks, but weren’t able to capitalize. On the PK, we gave them a little too much space at times.”

Carolina enters Thursday’s game with the NHL’s 32nd ranked power play, converting at 10% this season. That said, Carolina went 1-for-1 on the man advantage against Vegas in their most recent outing.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles split the season series with the Hurricanes last year 2-2-0. Both wins were at UBS Arena.

ACROSS THE ICE

The Hurricanes’ 6-3 loss to Vegas marked their first loss at home of the season and first game back after a six-game road trip, where they went 4-2-0.

ATOP THE OPPOSITION’S LEADERBOARD

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho tie for the team lead with 11 points, with Jarvis leading in goals (7) and Aho leading in assists (7).

INJURY UPDATES

In his first game back since missing three games with a lower-body injury, Shayne Gostisbehere left Tuesday’s contest against Vegas with a new injury. The Hurricanes were forced to skate with four defensemen after Joel Nystrom also left the game after blocking a shot.

Jaccob Slavin has been out of the lineup since Oct. 11 with a lower-body injury. He is not expected to play against the Islanders, as Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour said the defenseman is not close to a return.

A FAMILIAR FACE

Former Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly signed a one-year deal with Carolina over the offseason. He has three assists through his first six games with the Hurricanes.

News Feed

Drouin and Duclair Living Out Childhood Dream with Islanders

The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Bruins, Point Streak Ends at Five Games 

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 27, 2025 

Islanders and Maple Leafs April 9 Start Time Changed to 6:45 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Practices in Non-Contact Jersey, Out vs Boston

Family and Friends Make Warren's NHL Debut One to Remember

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Flyers 4-3 in Shootout

WATCH: Marshall Warren's Rookie Lap

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers 

From Fan to Islander, Warren Describes Isles Recall A ‘Surreal Experience’

Islanders Hire Sylvester as Mental Performance Consultant

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Set to Make NHL Debut, Romanov and Shabanov Out vs Flyers

Takeaways: Islanders Cruise to 7-2 Victory Over Red Wings  

Isles Day-to-Day: Highmore and Warren Recalled, Gatcomb Loaned to Bridgeport