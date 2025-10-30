Isles Day to Day: Romanov Returns, Barzal Out Vs Hurricanes

The New York Islanders took the ice on Thursday for morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. See below for news and check back later for updates.

ROMANOV RETURNS

Alexander Romanov has been activated off the team's IR list will play against the Hurricanes after missing five straight games with an upper-body injury. The defenseman said he’s feeling good and ready to go after the team’s skate.

“I want to play the same way I did in my last game against the Oilers,” Romanov said. “Just want to start feeling the game with my first shift.”

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Romanov was physical and defended well against Edmonton on Oct. 16, which is what he’s looking for against a feisty Hurricanes team.

“He’s hard to play against when he’s physical and when he plays around the net,” Roy said. “It’s nice to have him back, no doubt about it.”

Romanov will skate on a pair with Tony DeAngelo. Roy talked about how well the duo played last year, as Romanov’s gritty style of defense compliments DeAngelo’s puck moving ability.

As a result, Marshall Warren will come out of the lineup after he played his first two NHL games.