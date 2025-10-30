Isles Day to Day: Romanov Returns, Barzal Out Vs Hurricanes

Alexander Romanov will make his return to the lineup after missing five games, while Mathew Barzal is out of the lineup

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (69)

© Madison Peyser/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders took the ice on Thursday for morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. See below for news and check back later for updates.

ROMANOV RETURNS

Alexander Romanov has been activated off the team's IR list will play against the Hurricanes after missing five straight games with an upper-body injury. The defenseman said he’s feeling good and ready to go after the team’s skate.

“I want to play the same way I did in my last game against the Oilers,” Romanov said. “Just want to start feeling the game with my first shift.”

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Romanov was physical and defended well against Edmonton on Oct. 16, which is what he’s looking for against a feisty Hurricanes team.

“He’s hard to play against when he’s physical and when he plays around the net,” Roy said. “It’s nice to have him back, no doubt about it.”

Romanov will skate on a pair with Tony DeAngelo. Roy talked about how well the duo played last year, as Romanov’s gritty style of defense compliments DeAngelo’s puck moving ability.

As a result, Marshall Warren will come out of the lineup after he played his first two NHL games.

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (70)
DSC07020
DSC06986
DSC06938 2
DSC07005
+16 DSC06973 2
DSC06870
DSC06879
DSC06876
DSC06926
DSC06839
DSC06835
DSC06860
DSC07018
DSC06994 3
DSC06998
DSC06942
DSC06995
DSC06953
DSC06966 2
DSC07000
DSC06957

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate in Raleigh

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

BARZAL OUT VS HURRICANES

Mathew Barzal will not play against Carolina. The center was late on Thursday morning.

“That’s the culture of our team, we made the decision to not play him tonight,” Roy said. “Barzal doesn’t feel good about it but he respects and understands it.”

Roy said Barzal has a clean slate tomorrow, where he’ll be in the lineup against the Washington Capitals. Barzal has eight points (2G, 6A) through nine games this season.

A roster update is expected in the afternoon regarding which player will be taking Barzal’s spot in the lineup.

Related Content

NYI at CAR 10/30: Patrick Roy

NYI at CAR 10/30: Kyle Palmieri

NYI at CAR 10/30: Alex Romanov

NYI at CAR 10/30: Tony DeAngelo

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Drouin and Duclair Living Out Childhood Dream with Islanders

The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Bruins, Point Streak Ends at Five Games 

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 27, 2025 

Islanders and Maple Leafs April 9 Start Time Changed to 6:45 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Practices in Non-Contact Jersey, Out vs Boston

Family and Friends Make Warren's NHL Debut One to Remember

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Flyers 4-3 in Shootout

WATCH: Marshall Warren's Rookie Lap

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers 

From Fan to Islander, Warren Describes Isles Recall A ‘Surreal Experience’

Islanders Hire Sylvester as Mental Performance Consultant

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Set to Make NHL Debut, Romanov and Shabanov Out vs Flyers

Takeaways: Islanders Cruise to 7-2 Victory Over Red Wings  