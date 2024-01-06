Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights

The Islanders conclude their four-game road trip with a matchup against Vegas (MSGSN, 10 p.m.)

Preview_Away_v1_1920x1080K
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (18-10-10) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-12-5)

10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

It’s Knight time.

The New York Islanders are looking to finish their four-game road trip on a high note as they battle the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

After a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the Islanders improved their record to 1-1-1 on the road trip. Bo Horvat had a three-point night (2G, 1A), while Mike Reilly, Anders Lee and Julien Gauthier scored in the win. Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson each recorded a pair of assists. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves in the win.

The Golden Knights are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring for Vegas, but the Panthers strung together four unanswered goals from Sam Bennett (PPG), Matthew Tkachuk (PPG, 1A), Carter Verhaeghe (1G, 1A) and Sam Reinhart (PPG, 1A) for Florida's sixth consecutive win.

The Islanders swept the season series against the Golden Knights last season (2-0-0). Since the club’s inception in 2017, the Islanders are 6-3-1 through 10 meetings. After Saturday’s tilt to open the season series, the Golden Knights will visit UBS Arena on Jan. 23.

TOTT_AWAY_1920x1080Game39

ISLANDERS NOTES

- Adam Pelech (LTIR, upper-body) joined the team for practice on Friday and Head Coach Lambert said he’s making positive steps through more intense skates. The veteran defenseman has not played in a game since Nov. 24.

“There was more physicality to [today’s practice], that definitely helps,” Lambert said on Friday. “He’s closing in and we’ll see where we go from here.”

- Mathew Barzal was named as the Islanders representative 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend for the third time in his career. Barzal is averaging over a point-per-game this season with 39 points (10G, 29A) through 37 games.

- Bo Horvat netted his team-leading sixth power play goal of the season on Thursday night against the Coyotes.

- Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 17 goals. He notched an assist in Thursday’s 4-1 win, contributing to the quirky stat that the Islanders are undefeated in regulation when he records an assist (11-0-3). Two important milestones are coming up for the veteran center, as Nelson is five points shy of his 500th point in the NHL. Nelson is four games away from his 800th NHL game, which is expected to be against Nashville on Jan. 13.

- Noah Dobson notched two assists on Thursday to catch up to a point-per-game pace, with six goals and 32 assists through 38 games this season. Dobson's +19 rating ranks seventh in the NHL among all players and his 38 points rank fourth among all defensemen.

- Mike Reilly scored in Thursday’s contest while matching a career-high six shots on goal.

- The Islanders collected the most points and sport the best record in the Eastern Conference since Nov. 15, going 13-4-7 over that span with a .688 points percentage.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS NOTES

- The defending Stanley Cup champions are going through a bit of a slump as of late, winning just one game in their last seven and going 3-7-0 in their last 10. Their strong start to the season allowed them to remain towards the top of the standings, as the Golden Knights are in a playoff position with the second-place spot in the Pacific Division. Vegas is two points behind the first-place Canucks, though Vancouver has one game in-hand.

- Jack Eichel leads the team in points overall (40) with 16 goals and 24 assists. The forward was selected as the Golden Knights representative to the NHL All-Star Weekend, marking his fourth career appearance and first as a member of the Golden Knights. Eichel leads the NHL with 46 takeaways, just two more than fellow 2024 All-Star Mathew Barzal, who ranks second in the league in takeaways (44).

- Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 17 goals, while Mark Stone is the team leader in assists (26).

- The Golden Knights have claimed Tobias Bjornfot off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The 22-year-old defenseman spent parts of five seasons with the Los Angeles Kings organization, playing one game for the NHL club this season prior to being claimed by Vegas. He did not play in Thursday's matchup against the Panthers, meaning he could make his debut with Vegas against the Islanders on Saturday.

- Adin Hill skated with the team during Friday’s practice in a positive step toward returning. The netminder has been out since Dec. 17 with an undisclosed injury. He has a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in 15 contests this season prior to injury.

- William Karlsson (lower-body) was placed on the team’s IR list on Thursday and will not face the Islanders on Saturday. The 30-year-old center is having a solid season with Vegas, racking up 32 points (15G, 17A) through 38 games.

News Feed

Islanders Appreciative of Barzal’s All-Star Skill

Islanders Appreciative of Barzal’s All-Star Skill
Nelson and Finley Win Gold at World Juniors

Nelson and Finley Win Gold at World Juniors
The Skinny: Islanders 5, Coyotes 1

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Coyotes 1
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Coyotes 5-1, Earn First Win of Trip

3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Coyotes 5-1, Earn First Win of Trip
Barzal Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Barzal Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
Game Preview: Islanders at Coyotes Jan. 4

Game Preview: Islanders at Coyotes 
Isles Day to Day: Bortuzzo on IR, Appleby Recalled

Isles Day to Day: Bortuzzo on IR, Appleby Recalled
The Skinny: Avalanche 5, Islanders 4 OT

The Skinny: Avalanche 5, Islanders 4 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Avalanche

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Avalanche
Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche Jan. 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche 
The Skinny: Penguins 3, Islanders 1

The Skinny: Penguins 3, Islanders 1
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Pittsburgh

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Pittsburgh
Islander Fans, Players Enjoy Mite Jamboree at The Park at UBS Arena

Islander Fans, Players Enjoy Mite Jamboree at The Park at UBS Arena
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Activated Off IR

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Activated Off IR
Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins Dec. 31

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins
Questions and Isles: Which Teammate Would You Take On A Road Trip?

Questions and Isles: Which Teammate Would You Take On A Road Trip?
Isles Day to Day: Pulock on LTIR, Appleby Returned

Isles Day to Day: Pulock on LTIR, Appleby Returned
The Skinny: Islanders 5, Capitals 1

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Capitals 1