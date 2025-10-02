Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-2-2) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (2-3-0)

7 PM | XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

The New York Islanders will conclude preseason action with a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night at UBS Arena, where Anthony Duclair and Tony DeAngelo put up goals for New York. David Rittich made 16 saves on 19 shots.

Jonathan Drouin (sick) missed Wednesday's practice and is not expected to play in the Isles preseason finale. Anders Lee will draw back into the lineup to get his second preseason game in after he sustained an upper-body injury in his first outing on Sept. 21.

Philadelphia won their last preseason matchup with a 3-2 SO win over the Boston Bruins, Noah Cates and Rodrigo Abols lit the lamp before Bobby Brink scored the lone goal in the shootout to take the win for Philly.

The two teams met in the opening game of the preseason on Sept. 21, where the Flyers edged the Islanders through 11 rounds of a shootout in a 3-2 decision.