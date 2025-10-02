Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The Isles take on the Flyers in their last preseason game

PreseasonGameDay_Away-1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-2-2) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (2-3-0)

7 PM | XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

The New York Islanders will conclude preseason action with a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night at UBS Arena, where Anthony Duclair and Tony DeAngelo put up goals for New York. David Rittich made 16 saves on 19 shots.

Jonathan Drouin (sick) missed Wednesday's practice and is not expected to play in the Isles preseason finale. Anders Lee will draw back into the lineup to get his second preseason game in after he sustained an upper-body injury in his first outing on Sept. 21.

Philadelphia won their last preseason matchup with a 3-2 SO win over the Boston Bruins, Noah Cates and Rodrigo Abols lit the lamp before Bobby Brink scored the lone goal in the shootout to take the win for Philly.

The two teams met in the opening game of the preseason on Sept. 21, where the Flyers edged the Islanders through 11 rounds of a shootout in a 3-2 decision.

Islanders Game Originals

Own a piece of the locker room. Shop for game-used gear at Isles Lab, the Isles Lab Pro Shops or online at IslandersGameOriginals.com

News Feed

Isles Helping Shabanov Settle In

Isles Day to Day: Lines and Notes from Training Camp Day 14 

Paylocity Named Official HCM Partner of the New York Islanders and Official Partner of UBS Arena

Duclair Feeling “Better Every Day” in Training Camp

Isles Day-to-Day: Lines and Notes from Training Camp Day 13

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 3-2 in OT 

Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 29, 2025

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Isles Day-to-Day: Down to One Group

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Preseason Win Over Rangers

LaFontaine ‘Fortunate and Honored’ to be Named to the Islanders Hall of Fame

Islanders to Induct Pat LaFontaine into Hall of Fame

Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair, Kuefler Out with Upper-Body Injuries

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Clutterbuck and Bailey Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Bailey and Clutterbuck Excited to Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team