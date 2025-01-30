Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-20-7) VS PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (23-23-6)

7:30 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER

WATCH: ESPN+ | HULU

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

After a successful homestand, the New York Islanders are looking to stay hot on the road, as they open a three-game trip in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Islanders went 5-2-0 on their recent homestand, and are currently riding a season-long, five-game winning streak, most recently beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-2. The Isles’ five-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the NHL.

The Isles have outscored opponents 18-7 during the five-game winning streak.

The Flyers are coming off a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. Philadelphia is 1-3-0 in its last four games and have been outscored 16-6 over that span.

There are real stakes to Thursday’s game, as the Islanders (51 points) can leapfrog the Flyers (52 points) with a win, since the Isles hold three games in hand over their Metropolitan Division rivals.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders and Flyers split the first two games of their season series, with Philadelphia winning 5-3 on Jan. 16, and the Isles getting even with a 3-1 win on Jan. 24. The two teams will wrap their season series on April 12 in Philly.