Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (28-20-14) AT ANAHEIM DUCKS (23-37-3)

8 PM ET | HONDA CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are looking for their sixth-straight win on Sunday night, when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

The Isles are red-hot, fresh off a 7-2 win over the San Jose Sharks and riding a season-high five-game winning streak. The seven goals tied a season high, as 13 different Isles found the scoresheet.

Suddenly, the Isles (70 points) are on the cusp of a playoff berth, two points back of Detroit Red Wings for the second Wild Card berth, with two games in hand. The Isles are four points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning (74 points), but have three games in hand on the Bolts. The Philadelphia Flyers (74 points) are also within striking distance, as the Isles are four points back with three games in hand. Tampa beat Philadelphia 7-0 on Saturday night.

As for Anaheim, the Ducks are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday night. The Ducks are 5-7-1 since the All-Star break and have alternated wins and losses in their last four contests.

The Isles scored a 4-3 comeback win over the Ducks on Dec. 13, with Simon Holmstrom scoring the shorthanded game-winner with 1:33 to play. The Isles have won five straight against the Ducks, outscoring Anaheim 25-10 over that span.