Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Islanders continue their seven-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils (7PM, MSGSN 2)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-2) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-4-0)

7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN 2 | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders continue their seven-game road trip with another local stop, as they’ll take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday night.

The Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 5-0 on Saturday night. Bo Horvat scored twice, Jonathan Drouin (1G, 2A) and JG Pageau (1G, 2A) had three-point performances and Anders Lee added an empty-netter in the win. Ilya Sorokin pitched a 33-save shutout. The win improved the Isles to 2-0-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Head Coach Patrick Roy shuffled the lines ahead of Saturday’s contest and notably changed all three d-pairs. See below for how the Isles lined up against the Rangers and check back on Monday after the team’s morning skate in Newark.

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Alex Romanov - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN MAKES HISTORY

Sorokin’s 23rd career shutout moved him into sole possession of second place in franchise history, breaking a tie with Billy Smith. Sorokin is two shutouts away from tying Chico Resch for the most in franchise history.

The win also snapped Sorokin’s seven-game winless stretch against the Rangers.

HORVAT’S HOT HAND

Horvat potted another two goals on Saturday night, marking his third multi-goal performance of the season and extending his point streak to five games with seven points (5G, 2A) over that span.

Horvat leads the Islanders in scoring with 18 points (11G, 7A). His 11 goals tie Sidney Crosby, Cutter Gauthier and Morgan Geekie for third in the NHL.

STREAKING

In addition to Horvat’s five-gamer, a couple other Isles are riding point streaks.

Emil Heineman has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games. Mathew Barzal has an assist in each of his last three games and he leads the Isles in assists (9).

LEADER VS DEVILS

Anders Lee leads the Isles with 26 points (15G, 11A) against the Devils in his career.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders had the upper hand on the Devils last season with a record of 2-0-1, winning both road games.

The Islanders are 8-3-2 in the last 13 games against the Devils and are 5-1-0 in their last six trips to Newark.

ACROSS THE ICE

The Devils are coming off a 2-1 SO win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon, where rookie Arseny Gritsyuk scored in regulation and Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt found the back of the net in the shootout. The win protected their first-place status in the Metropolitan Division standings, as the Devils (22 points) are one point ahead of the second-place Penguins (21 points).

The Devils have been dominant to start this season. They have a 7-0-0 record on home ice and are the only undefeated team in the NHL at home.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 18 points (10G, 8A).

The Devils are dealing with injuries to their blue line. Dougie Hamilton will not face the Islanders on Monday, as the defenseman is recovering from a lower-body injury he sustained in a 4-3 OT win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The veteran defenseman has seven points (4G,3A) through 14 games this season. Brett Pesce was placed on IR on Thursday and will also miss Monday's contest.

