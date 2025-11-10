Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

PROJECTED LINEUP

Head Coach Patrick Roy shuffled the lines ahead of Saturday’s contest and notably changed all three d-pairs. See below for how the Isles lined up against the Rangers and check back on Monday after the team’s morning skate in Newark.

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair

Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Alex Romanov - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN MAKES HISTORY

Sorokin’s 23rd career shutout moved him into sole possession of second place in franchise history, breaking a tie with Billy Smith. Sorokin is two shutouts away from tying Chico Resch for the most in franchise history.

The win also snapped Sorokin’s seven-game winless stretch against the Rangers.

HORVAT’S HOT HAND

Horvat potted another two goals on Saturday night, marking his third multi-goal performance of the season and extending his point streak to five games with seven points (5G, 2A) over that span.

Horvat leads the Islanders in scoring with 18 points (11G, 7A). His 11 goals tie Sidney Crosby, Cutter Gauthier and Morgan Geekie for third in the NHL.