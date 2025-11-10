Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-2) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-4-0)
7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN 2 | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders continue their seven-game road trip with another local stop, as they’ll take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday night.
The Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 5-0 on Saturday night. Bo Horvat scored twice, Jonathan Drouin (1G, 2A) and JG Pageau (1G, 2A) had three-point performances and Anders Lee added an empty-netter in the win. Ilya Sorokin pitched a 33-save shutout. The win improved the Isles to 2-0-0 on the second half of back-to-back sets this season.