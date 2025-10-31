Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6-4-0)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA | 7PM

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Capitals in the second half of a back-to-back set on Friday night.

The Islanders are seeking redemption after they fell 6-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at Lenovo Center. Matthew Schaefer (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom scored, but the Islanders dug themselves into a hole early and couldn’t climb their way out. Bradly Nadeau, Mike Reilly and Jordan Martinook scoring to build a 3-0 lead midway through the first period, while Carolina also produced offense from Jackson Blake, Andrei Svechnikov and Logan Stankoven.

David Rittich stopped 27 of 33 shots faced in his third start and first loss for the Islanders, while. Brandon Bussi made 26 saves in the win for Carolina.

The Capitals have lost two straight games, most recently falling 1-0 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, where Tyler Seguin scored and Jake Oettinger pitched a 24-save shutout.