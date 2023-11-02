Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-2-2) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (4-3-1)
7 PM | CAPITAL ONE ARENA
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM
The New York Islanders head to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Capitals on Thursday at Capital One Arena.
The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson had the Isles up 2-0, before Jake Walman (1G, 1A), Daniel Sprong and J.T. Compher (1G,1A) put Detroit ahead 3-2. Bo Horvat scored late in the third to force overtime, but Lucas Raymond netted the overtime winner for Detroit. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves in his second overtime loss of the season.
The Capitals went three days without a game since their 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Luke Kunin got the scoring started in the second period for San Jose, but Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov strung together three unanswered goals to extend the Capitals’ winning streak to three games and hand the Sharks their eighth loss of the season. Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves in the win for the Capitals.
“It’s going to be a good test,” Noah Dobson said on Wednesday. “Any time you have a divisional opponent, those are important games. The Caps have been good for awhile and it’s always a tough game going there.”
The Islanders went 1-2-1 against the Capitals last season in a series of four heated matchups. Thursday’s contest will mark the first of four meetings of the 2023-24 season between the Metropolitan Division rivals, all of which will wrap up before the calendar flips to 2024.