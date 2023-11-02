Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

ISLANDERS NOTES

- Scott Mayfield skated with the team for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury. Per Head Coach Lane Lambert, the defenseman traveled with the team to Washington, but his status on Thursday is yet to be determined.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” Lambert said on Wednesday. “He had a good practice today, so we’ll see how he feels. There’s been progress now that he’s been skating with the group.”

- Though the Islanders saw their two-game win streak come to an end with Monday’s 4-3 OT loss to the Red Wings, their point streak is still alive, going 2-0-1 in their last three contests.

- The Islanders wrapped up October with 10 of 16 possible points for a 4-2-2 start.

- Noah Dobson leads the Islanders with nine points (2G, 7A) in his first eight games of the season.

“The pucks have been just going in,” Dobson said. “I’ve been getting some good breaks. Offensively I’m keeping it simple, getting pucks to the net and guys have been going a good job capitalizing on some pucks. It’s been a good start. I’m looking to keep going and building on that.”

- Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat are tied for the team lead in goals with four apiece through eight games.

- Casey Cizikas potted his second goal of the season to open the scoring on Monday, recording the team’s first shorthanded tally of the season. The veteran center has 99 career goals.

- Hudson Fasching scored two goals in four career games against the Capitals, including a goal in the Islanders’ 4-3 OT loss on Jan. 16 and a goal in a 5-2 loss on Apr. 10.

“They’re a strong team,” Fasching said on Wednesday. “They’ve had their ups and downs like any other team, but it seems like they’re on a rise right now. I’m excited to be playing against them.”

- The Islanders’ penalty kill has gone 17-for-19 in their last five games with one shorthanded goal.