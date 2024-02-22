Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-18-14) AT ST LOUIS BLUES (29-24-2)

8 PM ET | ENTERPRISE CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The New York Islanders are looking to string two wins together when they take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

The Islanders earned two important points against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night in a Metropolitan Division showdown in the Steel City. Adam Pelech buried the OT-winner for the Islanders 57 seconds into the extra frame while Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A), Simon Holmstrom and Mike Reilly scored for the Islanders in regulation. Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves in the win and the victory extended the Islanders’ point streak to three games (1-0-2). Though the Islanders let a 4-2 lead slip in the third, getting the job done in overtime is encouraging for the group.

“It was a confidence booster for our group, we needed that,” Mathew Barzal said after the win. “We really have no time to sit around and have a bad game, so every game is important and tonight was huge. Especially when a guy like Pelech scores in overtime, that can be seriously uplifting.”

The Blues had two days between games since their 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored the pair of goals for St. Louis, while Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

The Blues are the only team the Islanders have not played yet this season. The Islanders split the season series with the Blues last year (1-1-0) and have not played them since Dec. 6, 2022.