Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-34-12) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (39-33-9)

7 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are going up against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the final game of the 2024-25 season.

The Islanders fell 3-1 to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at UBS Arena in their final home game of the season. JG Pageau scored the lone goal for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin turned aside 33 of 35 shots in defeat.

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, where Dante Fabbro, Kent Johnson (PPG) and Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus and Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the shutout. The win kept their playoff hopes alive for an extra day, but they were eliminated when they were idle on Wednesday as the Montreal Canadiens clinched the second wild card spot with a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles are 1-1-1 against the Blue Jackets, most recently falling 4-3 in a shootout to Columbus on Mar. 24. The Islanders are 10-1-2 in their last 13 games against the Blue Jackets and 4-1-1 in their last six trips to Ohio.