Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-9-9) AT COLORADO AVALANCHE (23-11-3)

9 PM ET | BALL ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The calendar flipped to 2024 and the New York Islanders are continuing their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

The Islanders dropped a 3-1 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night in their final matchup of 2023. Sam Bolduc buried his first goal of the season at 13:51 of the third period to pull the Islanders within one, but Lars Eller scored his second of the night with an empty net goal to ice the game for Pittsburgh. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 35 of 37 shots, but Alex Nedeljkovic had a standout performance in the goalie duel, making 37 saves in the victory for the Penguins.

The Avalanche are carrying a five-game point streak (4-0-1) into 2024, most recently defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on home ice on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin (1G, 1A) and Josh Manson paved the way for the Avalanche offensively, while Alexandar Georgiev made 10 saves for the win.

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-0 after falling 7-4 to the Avalanche at UBS Arena on Oct. 24. The Isles are 1-4-1 in their last six games against Colorado and haven’t won in the Mile High City since Dec. 18, 2018.