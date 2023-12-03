Maven's Memories: The Story of The Maven and #18

On Saturday, November 25th, a truly unique honor was bestowed upon one of the most beloved Islanders, Ed Westfall; alias, "Easy Ed," alias "The Captain," alias "Number 18."
Ed Westfall Arena was unveiled at Peconic Ice Rinks, as the rink was named for the Islanders first captain and leader from 1972 through 1979.
His major league experience was followed by an Emmy Award-winning telecasting career as well as a supporter of youth hockey in the area. The arena will welcome college and high school teams as well as a full schedule of hockey programs not to mention public skating.
Since the author has followed Number 18's NHL career since its inception and then worked side by side with Easy Ed, I thought it would be appropriate to honor my friend with a personal pal-to-pal few hundred words of "Maven's Memories." Stan Fischler.