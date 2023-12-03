Maven's Memories: The Story of The Maven and #18

In the beginning -- for the purposes of this tale -- you could say that Ed Westfall and The Maven once were not the best of friends.

Or, to put it mildly Ed was not too crazy about me and I didn't give any lollipops to him. But that was in another century and on another NHL planet.

Actually, our feud was a hockey journalism thing. I was covering the Rangers when the NHL was a six-team cocoon and one of those outfits featured Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins. Plus, Westfall, of course.

Eddie was a skinny defenseman when he broke into The Show more than a half-century ago. Nor was Boston's hockey team anything to crow about. (More likely whispers.)

But they were tough. No, make that TOUGH.

Number 18 once told me, "let's not kid around, we were intimidating the opposition more than they scared us. Our defenseman Ted Green was about as tough as any guy in the league. So was his partner, Don Awrey and even my buddy, Turk."

Westfall was talking about his half of one of the best penalty-killing combos I'd ever seen. Derek (Turk) Sanderson. "They used to push us around a lot," allowed Rangers Hall of Fame right wing Rod Gilbert. "I kept hoping our boss, (Emile Francis) would get tough guys like Boston's but he never did."

Which explains why Westfall owns two Stanley Cup rings; for 1970 against St. Louis and 1972, a terrific six-game set over the Rangers.

But it doesn't explain why #18 and The Maven got off on the wrong skate although my writing does; While Westfall and his buds -- especially Green -- were manhandling the Blueshirts, The Maven was not being so nicey-nice to the Bruins, especially Ted, the terrible.