Maven's Memories: The Story of The Maven and #18

Stan Fischler recounts his relationship with Ed Westfall as a player and broadcaster

By Stan Fischler NYI
@StanFischler NewYorkIslanders.com

On Saturday, November 25th, a truly unique honor was bestowed upon one of the most beloved Islanders, Ed Westfall; alias, "Easy Ed," alias "The Captain," alias "Number 18."

Ed Westfall Arena was unveiled at Peconic Ice Rinks, as the rink was named for the Islanders first captain and leader from 1972 through 1979.

His major league experience was followed by an Emmy Award-winning telecasting career as well as a supporter of youth hockey in the area. The arena will welcome college and high school teams as well as a full schedule of hockey programs not to mention public skating.

Since the author has followed Number 18's NHL career since its inception and then worked side by side with Easy Ed, I thought it would be appropriate to honor my friend with a personal  pal-to-pal few hundred words of  "Maven's Memories."  Stan Fischler.

In the beginning -- for the purposes of this tale -- you could say that Ed Westfall and The Maven once were not the best of friends.

Or, to put it mildly Ed was not too crazy about me and I didn't give any lollipops to him. But that was in another century and on another NHL planet.

Actually, our feud was a hockey journalism thing. I was covering the Rangers when the NHL was a six-team cocoon and one of those outfits featured Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins. Plus, Westfall, of course.

Eddie was a skinny defenseman when he broke into The Show more than a half-century ago. Nor was Boston's hockey team anything to crow about. (More likely whispers.)

But they were tough. No, make that TOUGH.

Number 18 once told me, "let's not kid around, we were intimidating the opposition more than they scared us. Our defenseman Ted Green was about as tough as any guy in the league. So was his partner, Don Awrey and even my buddy, Turk."

Westfall was talking about his half of one of the best penalty-killing combos I'd ever seen. Derek (Turk) Sanderson. "They used to push us around a lot," allowed Rangers Hall of Fame right wing Rod Gilbert. "I kept hoping our boss, (Emile Francis) would get tough guys like Boston's but he never did."

Which explains why Westfall owns two Stanley Cup rings; for 1970 against St. Louis and 1972, a terrific six-game set over the Rangers.

But it doesn't explain why #18 and The Maven got off on the wrong skate although my writing does; While Westfall and his buds -- especially Green -- were manhandling the Blueshirts, The Maven was not being so nicey-nice to the Bruins, especially Ted, the terrible.

Islanders Plaque Series: Ed Westfall

After a night when Green sent (original Isles coach) Phil Goyette to the hospital with a ruptured spleen, I really ripped Green and #18 wasn't too crazy about that.

By this time #18 had his second Cup ring and was playing such a super, 200-foot game that Islanders rookie GM Bill Torrey nabbed Edwin in the 1972 (first) Expansion Draft.

"I considered myself lucky," Bow Tie Bill later admitted. "I knew that there wasn't much available in terms of talent. But what I did know was that Eddie would be the perfect leader of an expansion team. He had all the right goods -- including a sense of humor."

And that's why #18 and The Maven were able to make up.

I can't say for sure but Islanders goalie, Glenn, The Yenta, Resch must have heard about the Fischler-Westfall feud and told Eighteen that I'd never be mistaken for Darth Vader or any other Vader for that matter.

One day Easy Ed approached me after a practice at the Coliseum and uttered the delightfully deathless words, "Well, Stan, now that we're on the same team, let's be friends."

So we were; happily ever after.

And speaking of "after," following the 1978-79 campaign, the captain retired and became a commentator; for SportsChannel, no less. We had become broadcast buddies.

Or, to put it a more accurate -- and fun -- way; #18 and I not only had become professional pals but friends both behind the mic and off camera as well.

Third Man in the SportsChannel trio was none other than Jiggs McDonald who'd become recognized as one of the all-time best play-by-play guys.

"We had a lot of fun together," chuckled Westfall, "especially the Stanley Cup years; all four of them."

A lot of it was all about chemistry. Each one of us -- in his own inimitable way -- had a sense of humor that transcended the arena and carried into the living rooms.

Former Newsday columnist and editor Joe Dioniso, now running an ice rink in Santa Barbara, California, was a big fan during the duet's heyday.

Dionisio: "Jiggs had great pipes and Eighteen had all the insights of a fella who had played eighteen seasons in the bigs. But there was so much more to Eddie. He was a man of the fans; and the fact that he has remained a Long Islander made him that much more beloved.

A championship golfer and pilot who flies his own plane, Ed also could be described as "The Renaissance Man's Renaissance Man."

Personally, I prefer my buddy, Number 18, Ed Westfall!

Don't matter. What matters is that the Ed Westfall Arena at Peconic Ice Rinks is the perfect match for a perfect hockey career.

WHAT HISTORIANS AND HOCKEY PEOPLE SAY ABOUT ED WESTFALL

* He was named the Islanders first team captain and scored the team's first-ever goal. He established the team as an up and comer before ultimate victory in 1980." Richard Podnieks, "Players, The Ultimate A To Z Guide."

*Captain Eddie -- A Star in the Islanders 1975 Cup round and the first great leader of a great franchise. Crowell's Hockey Encyclopedia.

* The key architect who laid the first foundation for what would become the original dynastic team in American hockey history. -- Former Newsday sports columnist and editor Joe Dionisio.

* Eighteen helped put our first team on the map and helped turn us from "hapless" Islanders to one of the best in the league by our third year when we reached the third playoff round. --Jim Devellano, Assistant General Manager to Bill Torrey.

* Ed was so good at what he did that we expected him to do everything he did and he never let us down. What a hockey player! -- Harry Sinden, Westfall's coach in Boston

