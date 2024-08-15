Discover Long Island Announces New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Discover Long Island (DLI), the region’s only accredited destination marketing organization, is proud to announce its new partnership agreement with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders Hockey Club of the National Hockey League (NHL). This partnership deal names DLI as the Official Domestic Tourism Partner of UBS Arena & the New York Islanders. The strategic alliance between these organizations is set to enhance Long Island’s tourism landscape, driving economic growth and community engagement through collaborative efforts.

“We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with the home of one of the most storied franchises in the NHL,” said Discover Long Island President & CEO, Kristen Reynolds. “This collaboration with the Islanders and UBS Arena will be a game-changer for our region by providing unparalleled opportunities to showcase Long Island as a premier destination for sports, music and world-class entertainment to visitors from around the globe.”

UBS Arena is an award-winning internationally recognized destination for sports, entertainment, culture, and hospitality. This partnership aims to leverage the popularity of the New York Islanders and the cutting-edge facility of UBS Arena, to attract visitors, boost local businesses, and showcase Long Island’s unique attractions.

“We are pleased to partner with Discover Long Island to further highlight all the excitement at Belmont Park with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena,” said Janet Duch, Executive Vice President Marketing and Communication for the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. “We look forward to driving additional national and global awareness for our iconic brands with the support of DLI.”

As part of this partnership, Discover Long Island will work closely with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena on a range of initiatives, focusing on creating fan engagement, boosting brand awareness, and providing hospitality and unique experiences. These efforts will not only highlight the excitement offered by attending Islanders’ games and events at UBS Arena but will also promote all of Long Island’s diverse offerings throughout the year from beautiful beaches, vineyards, and parks, to world-class dining, historic mansions, and cultural landmarks.