2025 World Juniors Tracker

Eiserman recorded his first point of the tourney with a primary assist on Team USA's third goal of the game - a centering feed to Trevor Connelly in the slot - to make it 3-0 early in the second period. The 18-year-old then got a goal of his own, scoring with 1:47 left in the game to give Team USA a double-digit goal total. The Isles prospects connected on the insurance tally, as Nelson recorded the secondary assist.

Eiserman finsihed the game with two points (1G, 1A) in 11:58 TOI and a plus-two rating, while Nelson recorded four shots on goal and finished the game with an assist in 13:37 TOI and a plus-three rating.

Earlier in the day, Marcus Gidlof and Team Sweden defeated Slovakia 5-2. The Islanders' 2024 fifth-round pick (147th overall) served as Sweden's backup netminder.