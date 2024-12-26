2025 World Juniors Tracker

DAY 1: NELSON, EISERMAN RACK UP POINTS IN TEAM USA'S WIN
Danny Nelson, Cole Eiserman and Team USA kicked off the 2025 World Juniors with a dominant 10-4 win over Team Germany to open the tournament on Thursday.
Eiserman, who the Islanders selected 20th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, made his World Juniors debut and hit the scoresheet with a goal and as assist, while Nelson, who the Isles drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft (49th overall) recorded an assist in the win. The Isles propects started and finsihed the contest as linemates.