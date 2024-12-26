2025 World Juniors Tracker

Eiserman records two-point game in World Juniors Debut, Gidlof and Team Sweden defeated Slovakia

Nelson and Eiserman

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

DAY 1: NELSON, EISERMAN RACK UP POINTS IN TEAM USA'S WIN

Danny Nelson, Cole Eiserman and Team USA kicked off the 2025 World Juniors with a dominant 10-4 win over Team Germany to open the tournament on Thursday.

Eiserman, who the Islanders selected 20th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, made his World Juniors debut and hit the scoresheet with a goal and as assist, while Nelson, who the Isles drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft (49th overall) recorded an assist in the win. The Isles propects started and finsihed the contest as linemates.

Eiserman recorded his first point of the tourney with a primary assist on Team USA's third goal of the game - a centering feed to Trevor Connelly in the slot - to make it 3-0 early in the second period. The 18-year-old then got a goal of his own, scoring with 1:47 left in the game to give Team USA a double-digit goal total. The Isles prospects connected on the insurance tally, as Nelson recorded the secondary assist.

Eiserman finsihed the game with two points (1G, 1A) in 11:58 TOI and a plus-two rating, while Nelson recorded four shots on goal and finished the game with an assist in 13:37 TOI and a plus-three rating.

Earlier in the day, Marcus Gidlof and Team Sweden defeated Slovakia 5-2. The Islanders' 2024 fifth-round pick (147th overall) served as Sweden's backup netminder.

SCHEDULE:

Dec. 26

Sweden 5, Slovakia 2

United States 10, Germany 4

Canada vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 27

Finland vs. Germany, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

Dec. 28

United States vs. Latvia, Canadian Tire Centre, 3:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 29

Sweden vs. Switzerland, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET

Finland vs. United States, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 31

Latvia vs. Finland, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET

Czechia vs. Sweden, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

United States vs. Canada, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, TD Place, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, Canadian Tire Centre, 2:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, TD Place, 5 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 4 (Canadian Tire Centre)

Semifinal 1, 3:30 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 5 (Canadian Tire Centre)

Third-place game, 3:30 p.m. ET

Championship game, 7:30 p.m. ET

