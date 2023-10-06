Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

Eight hockey-inspired concession items have been added to the Bridgeport Islanders roster this season – and just in time before puck drop.

The Islanders are excited to unveil a lineup of brand-new food items, in partnership with Sodexo Live! and Total Mortgage Arena, for fans to enjoy while cheering on the New York Islanders’ affiliate. Five new concession items will be available at the concourse level, while three new offerings are sharable in the Premium Suites.

“We’re excited about these new offerings and we have a great partnership here,” said Brett DePetrillo, General Manager of Food & Beverage at Total Mortgage Arena. “We all work together to highlight these new food items with so many great events happening at Total Mortgage Arena.”

“You’re getting to see great hockey, watching stars who have played in the NHL or will play in the NHL, but that’s just one part of it, there’s so much more that goes into it.” said Alan Fuehring, the team’s Director of Broadcasting and Communications. “The food is much better this year, the game presentation is better this year and we have a handful of new giveaways too. If you’re going to come to a Bridgeport Islanders’ game, this is the year to do it.”