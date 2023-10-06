Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

News Feed

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Eight hockey-inspired concession items have been added to the Bridgeport Islanders roster this season – and just in time before puck drop. 

The Islanders are excited to unveil a lineup of brand-new food items, in partnership with Sodexo Live! and Total Mortgage Arena, for fans to enjoy while cheering on the New York Islanders’ affiliate. Five new concession items will be available at the concourse level, while three new offerings are sharable in the Premium Suites. 

“We’re excited about these new offerings and we have a great partnership here,” said Brett DePetrillo, General Manager of Food & Beverage at Total Mortgage Arena. “We all work together to highlight these new food items with so many great events happening at Total Mortgage Arena.” 

“You’re getting to see great hockey, watching stars who have played in the NHL or will play in the NHL, but that’s just one part of it, there’s so much more that goes into it.” said Alan Fuehring, the team’s Director of Broadcasting and Communications. “The food is much better this year, the game presentation is better this year and we have a handful of new giveaways too. If you’re going to come to a Bridgeport Islanders’ game, this is the year to do it.”

Loaded Baked Potato

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

“The Breakaway” Loaded Baked Potato

Available at section 102

Rush down to the concourse and move in on this fully loaded baked potato, topped with cheese, sour cream, butter, scallions and your choice of protein: Hickory BBQ Pork or Hearty Angus Beef Chili. 

“Baked potatoes are a new wave in terms of it being a meal within itself,” DePetrillo said. “That was the inspiration behind that.”

Steak Fries

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

Storm’s Loaded Steak Fries

Available at section 102

Storm, the Bridgeport Islanders Mascot, is excited about this new addition to the lineup.

These steak fries are locked and loaded with cheese and your choice of Hickory BBQ Pork or Hearty Angus Beef Chili wrapped in a cone-shaped container, perfect for strolling the concourse or watching game action from your seat.

DSC09951

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

Captain’s Fried Chicken Sandwich

Available at sections 106 and 114

This crispy fried chicken sandwich features your traditional fried chicken, lettuce and tomato on a roll, but has a special twist in a spicy chef’s sauce. Sauce a pass to yourself or a teammate with this classic sandwich.

“Our special chef’s sauce adds a nice little spice too it, but not too much,” DePetrillo said. “But not too much for people who don’t like spicy.”

Mini donuts and churros

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

Mini Hat Tricks and Mini Churros

Available at section 118 

Calling all fans with a sweet tooth, the Bridgeport Islanders are showcasing a brand-new section called “Sweet Wonderland,” where all carnival-inspired desserts can be found. 

Visit section 118 to indulge in sweet, warm and fried mini donuts and mini churros, sprinkled with your choice of Oreo topping, fruit loops or a classic cinnamon sugar. Though intended to spark the interest of children, these sweet treats can be enjoyed by fans of any age.  

“It’s something new for the kids, so they can see offerings other than your typical candies,” DePetrillo added.

Onion Rings

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

AVAILABLE IN THE PREMIUM SUITES

Onion Rink Tangler

Serves 12

Gather 12 Bridgeport Islander fans to enjoy a fresh take on a rink favorite, onion rings coated with flour and tossed in your choice of BBQ, Cajun, Truffle Parmesan or regular.

Top Cheese Garlic Bread

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

Top-Cheese Garlic Bread

Serves 12

Go top-shelf with this cheesy garlic bread dish, served with Tuscan tomato sauce.

Greek Salad

© Haley Castellari/Bridgeport Islanders

Greek Salad

Serves 12

A fresh and healthy combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, peppers and feta cheese served with a Greek vinaigrette dressing, perfect for a crisp and refreshing side dish.