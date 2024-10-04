Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Exciting New Food Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

The game day experience in Bridgeport just got bigger, better… and tastier.

The Bridgeport Islanders, in partnership with Sodexo Live! and Total Mortgage Arena, are excited to release eight brand-new food items just in time for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The fun and fresh food items were inspired by the new Bridgeport Islanders logo and were curated through feedback from Islanders Season Ticket Members and brought to life for the 2024-25 season.

“The items were enhanced based on the feedback we received from guests,” said Brett DePetrillo, General Manager of Food & Beverage at Total Mortgage Arena. “It really allowed us the opportunity to do some really cool things with the looks on this and the logo really stands out. There’s a lot of excitement with this year’s offerings."