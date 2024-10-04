Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Exciting New Food Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

The game day experience in Bridgeport just got bigger, better… and tastier.

The Bridgeport Islanders, in partnership with Sodexo Live! and Total Mortgage Arena, are excited to release eight brand-new food items just in time for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The fun and fresh food items were inspired by the new Bridgeport Islanders logo and were curated through feedback from Islanders Season Ticket Members and brought to life for the 2024-25 season.

“The items were enhanced based on the feedback we received from guests,” said Brett DePetrillo, General Manager of Food & Beverage at Total Mortgage Arena. “It really allowed us the opportunity to do some really cool things with the looks on this and the logo really stands out. There’s a lot of excitement with this year’s offerings."

CONCOURSE CONCESSIONS

Bacon Cheddar Tater Tots – The tried, tested and true combination of bacon and cheddar is available in the form of a golden-brown tater tot. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings – These classic, boneless chicken wings are easy to devour rink side as you cheer on Bridgeport. Smothered with mango habanero sauce.

Islanders Souvenir Helmet with Tenders and Fries – The new Bridgeport Islanders logo is front and center of this souvenir hockey helmet, filled to the brim with crispy chicken tenders and fries.

Fried Oreos – The classic carnival favorite is coming to Total Mortgage Arena. These doughy, deep-fried treats are topped with powdered sugar and glazed with chocolate syrup.

SWEET PARTNERSHIPS

Crumbl Cookie – Chocolate Chip Crumbl Cookies are now available at Total Mortgage Arena! The nationally beloved large cookie is set to make its debut to Isles fans this fall.

Sunny Daes Homemade Ice Cream – The Islanders, Total Mortgage Arena and Sodexo Live! are continuing their partnership with Connecticut’s best local ice cream spot, Sunny Daes in Fairfield.

Their puck-shaped ice cream sandwich with blue and orange sprinkles was a smash hit in its debut last season and is available this season. New to this year, Sunny Daes ice cream cups will also be available in vanilla, chocolate and cotton candy.

PREMIUM SUITE ADDITIONS (Serves 12)

St. Louis Smoked Ribs BBQ Package – Calling all barbecue lovers, these smoky ribs fall off the bone and are perfect to enjoy with friends, alongside an abundance of napkins. Served with Sweet Baby Ray’s Original Sauce.

Potato Skins – These bite sized potato skins are the perfect appetizer at any Bridgeport Islanders game. Choose between a cheesy topping or cheese and beef variation – or both!

Meat Lovers Pizza – Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni and hickory bacon make up the toppings of this mouth-watering pizza.

BBQ Chicken Pizza – Chicken, barbecue sauce and cheese are the three stars of the game for this pizza – a classic combination.

