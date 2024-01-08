Appleby Appreciating Stint with Islanders

There’s been a new, masked, face at New York Islanders practices for the past week and a half, as Ken Appleby has served as the team’s backup netminder with Semyon Varlamov out with a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old Appleby is in his fourth season with the Islanders’ organization, but first real stint with the Isles and he’s appreciative of the chance to practice – and potentially play – with the NHL club.

“It's pretty special,” Appleby said after the team’s practice in Las Vegas on Friday. “I had a couple of short stints back when I was with the [New Jersey] Devils and it's been a few years since I've been back up here. Comparing it from then to now you kind of learn to appreciate it and also know a little bit of what to expect.”

Appleby appeared in three NHL games during the 2017-18 season with the Devils, going 0-1-0 in one start and a pair of relief appearances. He’s largely spent his career between the American Hockey League (108 games) and the ECHL (151) since turning pro in 2015-16. For the past two years, he’s largely played for the Islanders ECHL affiliate in Worcester, going 27-24-3, while also playing 14 games with the Bridgeport Islanders over that span. He said the long journey through the minors has been a mental test, but his belief in himself hasn’t wavered.

“Every league teaches you something and you try to apply it to your game,” Appleby said. “I've always tried to keep that confidence in myself that I have what it takes. It tests you for sure, especially going down to the ECHL, you question yourself every now and again, but I think what you can take out of that is that it gives you a little bit more mental fortitude.”