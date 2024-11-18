An Isles Fan's Journey to the Bone Marrow Registry

Evan Gauer didn’t think twice when he traded a cheek swab for a cupcake on the Stony Brook campus during a rugby recruiting trip.

What started as a shortcut to a sweet treat actually led to the collegiate athlete – and New York Islanders fan – getting involved in a cause that now runs deep in his bones. Literally.

Gauer’s cheek swab entered him into the national blood stem cell registry operated by NMDP – formerly Be The Match – for bone marrow donation and a year later he was matched with an eight-year-old boy battling blood cancer in need of a marrow transplant. Gauer answered the call and donated and is now spreading the word on behalf of the NMDP, trying to show how easy it is to get involved in a potentially life-saving process.

“Every single person has the opportunity to actually be that lifesaving match for a patient out there,” Gauer said.

A bone marrow transplant may sound harrowing, but 90% of cases are routine as donating platelets or plasma, with the secondary option being a minor surgery, which was the case for Gauer. The end goal is extracting blood stem cells, which are transferred to patients with blood cancers – like Leukemia – whose own white blood cells are attacking their system.