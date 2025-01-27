AmEx Benefits - Venue Collection Terms and Conditions

American Express Venue Collection™

The American Express Venue Collection provides American Express® Card Members with a Consumer or Business American Express® Card issued by American Express in the US with access to a set of benefits at stadiums and arenas for select events. American Express cards issued by third-party financial institutions, American Express Corporate Cards, American Express Debit Cards, and American Express Prepaid Cards are not eligible. All benefits are subject to specific terms & conditions. Some benefits will be fulfilled by the venue and are subject to terms & conditions set by the venue, as applicable. Benefits cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, or substituted. Void where prohibited by law.