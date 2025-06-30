Aitcheson Adding Draft Day, Development Camp to Hit Reel 

Things have been moving fast around Kashawn Aitcheson over the past three days.

The defenseman was drafted 17th overall by the New York Islanders on Friday night in LA – and by Saturday afternoon he was stepping off a private jet on Long Island. On Monday morning, he was on the ice with the first group at the team’s development camp.

“The last couple of days has been pretty crazy, pretty surreal,” Aitcheson said. “Obviously made your dream comes true by getting drafted, and obviously I got lucky by such a great organization. And then you kind of get on a plane and come right here, and it's super cool.”

Aitcheson is looking to make an impact on the coaches and management at this week’s development camp – and sudden impacts are a big part of his game. The 6’2, 199 lbs. blueliner is known for his thundering open ice hits, which made the rounds on social media on Friday night.

“I learned it from my uncle,” Aitchseon said crediting his uncle, Chris, played Jr. A and NCAA Division III. “He's a big, physical guy. Well, not necessarily big, but a physical guy. I just watched him growing up, and kind of just took that from his game.”