Aitcheson Adding Draft Day, Development Camp to Hit Reel 

Kashawn Aitcheson on his physicality, who he models his game after and draft experience

20250630_Day1_DevCamp-16
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Things have been moving fast around Kashawn Aitcheson over the past three days.

The defenseman was drafted 17th overall by the New York Islanders on Friday night in LA – and by Saturday afternoon he was stepping off a private jet on Long Island. On Monday morning, he was on the ice with the first group at the team’s development camp.

“The last couple of days has been pretty crazy, pretty surreal,” Aitcheson said. “Obviously made your dream comes true by getting drafted, and obviously I got lucky by such a great organization. And then you kind of get on a plane and come right here, and it's super cool.”

Aitcheson is looking to make an impact on the coaches and management at this week’s development camp – and sudden impacts are a big part of his game. The 6’2, 199 lbs. blueliner is known for his thundering open ice hits, which made the rounds on social media on Friday night.

“I learned it from my uncle,” Aitchseon said crediting his uncle, Chris, played Jr. A and NCAA Division III. “He's a big, physical guy. Well, not necessarily big, but a physical guy. I just watched him growing up, and kind of just took that from his game.”

Victor Eklund, Kashawn Aitcheson drafted by New York Islanders

While some fans may have learned about Aitcheson’s physical prowess on Friday, the Ontario Hockey League has been aware for some time. Islanders prospect – and Oshawa General – Calum Ritchie faced off against Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts in the OHL playoffs the past two seasons.

“When he's on the ice, you know he's on the ice,” Ritchie said. “He can blow guys up. He can score goals. He's great two-way defender.”

The hits are just one facet of Aitcheson’s game, but his offensive production make him a dual-threat. Aitcheson’s 26 goals led the Colts and ranked third among d-men in the OHL.

“I model my game after Charlie McAvoy,” Aitcheson said. “He’s a good two-way guy. He likes to lay the boom too and he's kind of a guy you put against there the team's top lines.”

Aitcheson’s pink three-piece suit was also a hit on Friday night, with the blueliner stitching in photos of friends and family into his lining as a tribute to those who helped him get to his draft day.

“I like to wear a nice suit, and kind of dress a little loud sometimes,” Aitcheson said. “Obviously all the lining and pictures of my family, [getting drafted] is because of them.”

The outgoing 18-year-old seems comfortable in his skin as he introduces himself to his new organization. It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, from draft podiums to private planes to putting in the work on the ice, but the young defenseman is eager to show that there are plenty more hits to come, as he kicks off his Isles career.

Related Content

Islanders Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Islanders Add Two Highly Touted Prospects with Back-to-Back Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Darche Fares Well in First Draft as Isles GM

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: 2025 Development Camp Opens

Islanders Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Islanders Sign Foudy

Islanders Sign Gauthier

Islanders 2025 Draft Notebook

Islanders Select Six on Day Two

Darche Fares Well in First Draft as Isles GM

Islanders Add Two Highly Touted Prospects with Back-to-Back Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Islanders Select Eklund at No. 16

Islanders Select Aitcheson at No. 17

Schaefer Pays Tribute to Late Mother After Getting Drafted by Islanders

Islanders Add Elite Defenseman in Matthew Schaefer with First Overall Selection 

Islanders Acquire Two First-Round Picks in 2025 Draft and Heineman in Exchange for Dobson

Islanders Select Schaefer at No. 1

This Day in Isles History: June 27

A Tribute to Matt Martin: Forever an Islander

Matthew Schaefer | Prospect Profile

Islanders Select Victor Eklund 16th Overall 