3 Takeaways: Isles Top Red Wings 5-3 

The New York Islanders pulled out a gritty 5-3 over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, extending their win streak to two games and sweeping the road trip.

Brock Nelson (2G), Mathew Barzal, Casey Cizikas and Pierre Engvall (ENG) powered the offense for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves in the win. The Red Wings put up a fight with a pair of goals from defenseman Olli Maatta and a tally from Patrick Kane.

The win was the Islanders’ second straight and halted the Red Wings winning streak at six. More importantly, Thursday’s win came in regulation against a team the Isles are chasing in the wild card standings.

“We want it to be [the start of something],” Nelson said after the win. “We had a good trip, now we have to go back home and get some rest because it doesn’t get any easier for us.”

With an important two points, the Islanders (64 points) improved to fifth in the Metro and gained ground in the race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, narrowing the gap to eight points between the Red Wings (72 points), who occupy the first wild card spot. The Isles also pulled within six points of the Tampa Bay Lightning (70 points) as the Isles have three games in-hand over Tampa.