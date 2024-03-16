3 Takeaways: Isles Recover One Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Sens 

The New York Islanders dropped their third consecutive contest falling 4-3 in OT to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena.

Brady Tkachuk capped off a hat trick with the overtime winner for the Senators, along with a supporting goal from Ridly Greig in regulation. Matt Martin, Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat (PPG) scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves in the overtime loss, while Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.

The Islanders salvaged a point, but missed an opportunity for an important second point and a chance to sweep the Senators this season. Instead ,their winless skid reached three games (0-2-1).

"We are better than this and we have to be better than this," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We did a lot of good things, but it's not enough at this time of the year. This was a big game for us."

The implications in the standings were not kind to the Islanders, as they slipped out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference after being leapfrogged by the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit (74 points) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres to slot back into the playoff picture. The Isles (73 points) trail by one point to the Red Wings (74 points), but have one game in-hand.

"It's a good point, but we shouldn't be in that position anyway," Horvat said.