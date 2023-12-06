3 Takeaways: Isles Lose Late Lead, Fall 5-4 in OT to Sharks

The New York Islanders let a 4-1 lead slip away and turn into a 5-4 OT loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, snaping a two-game win streak in the process.
Julien Gauthier, Brock Nelson (PPG), Mike Reilly (SHG) and Ryan Pulock (PPG) built a 4-1 advantage that held through the 51 minutes, but the Islanders fell apart late in the third period. Tomas Hertl scored a hat trick, while a supporting goal from Kevin Labanc forced the extra frame. William Eklund’s OT winner capped a Sharks comeback with five seconds to play in the extra frame, the last of four straight goals from San Jose, who entered the game as the last-place team in the NHL.
“We had the game under control with eight and a half minutes left,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “To lose that hockey game is sin.”
Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 34 shots in the overtime loss, while Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves in the win. Despite the “unacceptable” loss, the Islanders have points in nine of their last ten games (5-1-4).