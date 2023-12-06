3 Takeaways: Isles Lose Late Lead, Fall 5-4 in OT to Sharks

ISLANDERS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE IN THIRD PERIOD:

The Islanders third period struggles resurfaced on Tuesday night, as the team gave up three goals in the span of 6:35 to get a 4-1 lead slip away and turn into a 4-4 tie.

“I don’t have any words for that,” Anders Lee said. “It was bad, really bad.”

Kevin Labanc’s deflection at 11:55 cut the Islanders lead to 4-2, while Tomas Hertl netted a pair of goals to tie the game at four apiece. After knocking in a pinballing puck to make it 4-3, Hertl tied the score with 1:30 to play after the Islanders failed to clear the puck out of their zone.

“They scored a goal and got some momentum,” Noah Dobson said. “We got on our heels a bit and they took advantage of it. It’s on us, we just have to be better.”

The Sharks completed their first third-period comeback of the season, improving to 1-15-0 when trailing after two periods. San Jose also picked up their first win when allowing the opening goal, improving to 1-13-0.

Tuesday’s loss marked the second time the Islanders had blown a three-goal lead this season, previously doing so in a4-3 OTL loss to CAR on Nov. 4 . The loss also accounted for the sixth instance the Islanders allowed three goals in the final frame, the same total from their 82-game slate last season, washing away solid performances in the first two periods. The Islanders have blown eight multi-goal leads this season and are 3-1-4 in those games.

“We played a really good hockey game and messed it all up in the last few minutes,” Lee said. “Just unhappy with this. This is just can't happen anymore. We really have to figure this out.”