3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 2-1 SO Loss to Kraken 

SPECIAL TEAMS SECURE POINT FOR ISLES

With nothing coming easy for at five-on-five, the Islanders needed a solid performance on the penalty kill and for their power play to convert in order to push the contest past regulation.

Down 1-0 after a Matty Beniers goal, the Islanders used their power play to tie the score after Casey Cizikas drew a boarding penalty. Mathew Barzal recovered the puck behind the net and sent a nifty pass to Kyle Palmieri in front of the net, who buried his 15th goal and seventh power-play goal of the season. The tally also extended his point streak to six games (4G, 3A), which ties a career high.

Barzal also extended his point streak to six games (3G, 5A) with the primary assist on the play.

The Islanders had a huge opportunity in the form of a double minor in the first period. Although they were not able to capitalize on the chance, they sustained significant offensive zone time registered three shots on goal. According to Head Coach Patrick Roy, his team’s best chances came on the power play, rather than five-on-five.

“I just feel like we didn’t generate many chances five-on-five,” Roy said. “Our best chances came from the power play. I didn’t feel like we generated much offense.”

Giveaways bit the Islanders against the Kraken, as the Isles ended the night with 23 turnovers, which resulted in prime chances for Seattle.

“We need to be better at managing the puck,” Roy said. “We need to simplify our game and down on our turnovers. It’s hard to win games when you do that, it’s almost like you’re shooting yourself in the foot.”

The Islanders penalty kill also turned in a solid effort on Tuesday, going a perfect 2-for-3 on the night after allowing a power-play goal in six straight games. The best moment for the shorthanded unit came in OT, when it fended off a 4-on-3 Kraken advantage after a Palmieri tripping penalty. Adam Pelech came up with a key block in the OT, shortly before the Islanders forced Seattle to take a penalty of their own.

“It’s been a struggle at times for sure, but the guys did a great job,” Ryan Pulock said. “Obviously, in overtime, we had a huge kill and a huge block to get us to the shootout to give ourselves another chance. Special teams are so important, and we know the PK has to be better.”