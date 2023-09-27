News Feed

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

Matthew Maggio and Isaiah George make preseason debut, while William Dufour scores in Islanders loss

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders fell 4-2 to the New York Rangers in their preseason opener at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but getting game action and the development of rookies in their preseason debut mattered more than the game’s result.

William Dufour and Arnaud Durandeau (1G, 1A) scored the pair of goals for the Islanders, but the Rangers strung together four goals from Kappo Kakko, Tyler Pitlick, Chris Kreider and Blake Wheeler, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead and riding it to the win. 

“We did some good things, but certainly there were moments in the rest of the game that we have to improve on,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said following Tuesday’s loss. “Rome wasn't built in a day. We have work to do, and we will.”

NYR 4 - NYI 2, 9/26: Lane Lambert

GEORGE AND MAGGIO’S MAKE PRESEASON DEBUTS:

Tuesday was a big night for Matt Maggio and Isaiah George, who were both skating in an NHL preseason game for the first time.

It was an eventful night for both prospects, who felt the highs and lows that come with their first taste of a real game scenario in the NHL.

“There were some good things done by those young guys, but certainly there are some areas that we need to teach and correct and help,” Lambert said.

George got a lesson early, as a turnover on his first shift that led to a Kakko goal to open the scoring for the Rangers. The 19-year-old defenseman also took a hit from Matt Rempe behind the net in the first period that briefly shook him up, though he took a regular shift in the second period.

The young defenseman seemed to adjust to the pace and the speed as the game wore on, laying a hit on Blake Wheeler and cross-checking Chris Kreider. He mostly skated as a D-pair with Ryan Pulock, who he worked with extensively in training camp thus far. 

“His first game is great learning experience for him,” Lambert said. “[He needs to] learn to get back to pucks a little quicker and move the puck a little quicker. Every young player goes through that. I liked the fact that he gutted it out and played through what he had.”

NYR 4 - NYI 2, 9/26: Matthew Maggio

Maggio brought energy and speed against the Rangers and also found himself roughed up early in the game. He drew a penalty after a knee-on-knee hit from Vincent Trocheck in the first period, but stayed in the game following the collision. By night’s end, he also had a big gash on his nose.

“He works and he competes,” Lambert said of Maggio. “He wants to go to the net. And clearly can withstand some physicality.” 

The 20-year-old winger mainly skated with Anders Lee and JG Pageau in his preseason debut, pointing out that the two veterans helped him find his footing outside of a training camp setting.   

“It was good to see the difference in pace from camp to this,” Maggio said. “Playing with guys like Lee and Pageau, they make it easy for me to help out. My focus was playing a simple game. I just wanted to make the right plays, get the puck out and out play with a lot of energy.”

NYI@NYR: Dufour fires home a shot from down low

DUFOUR SCORES IN SOLID PERFORMANCE:

With a full season with Bridgeport under his belt, William Dufour is more accustomed to the speed and intensity the NHL, and looked comfortable in his preseason debut.  

Dufour had significant ice time with Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall, skating 16:53 and registering three shots on goal. The 21-year-old forward capitalized on the power play, beating Igor Shesterkin off a sharp angle shot to get the Islanders on the board in the opening frame. 

“I had a bad angle but if you don’t take your shots you can’t score,” Dufour said. “So, I shot it and I was happy with the result.” 

Dufour’s offensive ability on display against the Rangers grabbed the attention of Lambert. 

“He’s certainly a guy you can tell has an idea how to score,” Lambert said. “He’s hard around the puck, not afraid to shoot the puck and has a knack.”

Photos: Islanders at Rangers Sept. 26, 2023

Snapshots from the New York Islanders-New York Rangers preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 26, 2023.

VARLAMOV STARTS, SKAREK FINISHES GAME:

Semyon Varlamov got the first start of the preseason, stopping 20 of 24 shots in 40 minutes of action. Varlamov allowed three goals early in the first period – with two going high short side – but the veteran settled in as the game wore on.

Jakub Skarek came in for the third frame, stopping all six shots faced.

Igor Shesterkin started in between the pipes for the Rangers, stopping 10-of-11 shots before Dylan Garand came in midway through the game, turning away 11-of-12. Shesterkin and Garand split the game, subbing in around the halfway mark of the second period.

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders preseason rolls on, as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

