3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

GEORGE AND MAGGIO’S MAKE PRESEASON DEBUTS:

Tuesday was a big night for Matt Maggio and Isaiah George, who were both skating in an NHL preseason game for the first time.

It was an eventful night for both prospects, who felt the highs and lows that come with their first taste of a real game scenario in the NHL.

“There were some good things done by those young guys, but certainly there are some areas that we need to teach and correct and help,” Lambert said.

George got a lesson early, as a turnover on his first shift that led to a Kakko goal to open the scoring for the Rangers. The 19-year-old defenseman also took a hit from Matt Rempe behind the net in the first period that briefly shook him up, though he took a regular shift in the second period.

The young defenseman seemed to adjust to the pace and the speed as the game wore on, laying a hit on Blake Wheeler and cross-checking Chris Kreider. He mostly skated as a D-pair with Ryan Pulock, who he worked with extensively in training camp thus far.

“His first game is great learning experience for him,” Lambert said. “[He needs to] learn to get back to pucks a little quicker and move the puck a little quicker. Every young player goes through that. I liked the fact that he gutted it out and played through what he had.”