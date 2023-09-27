3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

The New York Islanders fell 4-2 to the New York Rangers in their preseason opener at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but getting game action and the development of rookies in their preseason debut mattered more than the game’s result.
William Dufour and Arnaud Durandeau (1G, 1A) scored the pair of goals for the Islanders, but the Rangers strung together four goals from Kappo Kakko, Tyler Pitlick, Chris Kreider and Blake Wheeler, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead and riding it to the win.
“We did some good things, but certainly there were moments in the rest of the game that we have to improve on,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said following Tuesday’s loss. “Rome wasn't built in a day. We have work to do, and we will.”