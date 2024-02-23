3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out By Blues 4-0

ISLES ALLOW THREE QUICK GOALS, UNABLE TO RECOVER

The Islanders unraveled quickly in St. Louis, giving up three goals in the span of 32 seconds.

Both teams played an evenly matched first period where each team went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. But the Blues’ power play – which is converting at a seventh-best 27.1% in the NHL since Drew Bannister took over as interim head coach – got to work on their third opportunity in the second period with a Kyle Palmieri high-sticking penalty.

Oskar Sundqvist snuck a pass over to Brandon Saad, who took advantage of open ice and a wide-open net, beating Varlamov stick side at 4:38 of the second period.

The Blues struck again seven seconds later, as Pavel Buchnevich capitalized on a similar opportunity off the rush to quickly double the lead at 4:45. After the pair of goals, Head Coach Patrick Roy called a timeout in an attempt toget his team to regroup. It didn’t work, as Buchnevich scored his second of the night, one-timed a shot from the right circle at 5:10 to take a commanding 3-0 lead for the Blues.

“We give up a power-play goal, that’s a moment where that next shift is so crucial, but we got scored on again,” Ryan Pulock said. “Coach calls a time out to try to regroup but we let it happen again, it’s unacceptable.”

The sequence marked the fastest three goals scored in Blues history.

“We need to find ways to stop the bleeding, and for some reason there was nothing we could do,” Roy said.

Though the Islanders registered 20 shots on goal in the second period alone, they were not able to capitalize on their chances. In the third period with both teams skating four aside, Roy pulled Varlamov to create a five-on-four advantage, but the effort backfired as Buchnevich sent the puck to the empty net to complete a hat trick just after the Islanders hit the post on a preceding play.

The Islanders have no choice but to turn the page after the loss, but Roy emphasized the importance of a strong response on Saturday’s tilt against the Lightning, similar to how the Islanders took two points over the Pittsburgh Penguins after Tuesday following a disappointing loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday.

“Like we did against the Rangers, we need to be even-keel,” Roy said. “We need to be ready for our next game, the urgency to win is there.”