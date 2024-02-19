3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-5 in OT to Rangers in Stadium Series 

PENALTY KILL PENALIZES ISLES

The Islanders were in the driver’s seat for the majority of the game, but the penalty kill continued to be an Achillies heel. The shorthanded unit gave up three power-play goals to spoil an otherwise strong performance at even strength.

Alexander Romanov’s goal early in the third period had the Islanders up 5-3, but the Rangers chipped away at the deficit and used the power play to tie the score late.

Vincent Trocheck – who had a power-play goal in the second period – got into a tussle with Romanov to make it four-on-four, which quickly turned into a four-on-three power play for the Rangers after a Mathew Barzal penalty.

In a four-on-three situation, the Rangers pulled the goalie to allow five skaters swarm the Islanders zone. Chris Kreider converted on the power play to pull within one.

That gave the Rangers some momentum and after a Scott Mayfield tripping call sent the Isles to their fifth penalty kill, the Rangers pulled the goalie again to create a six-on-four advantage. The Rangers cashed in on a Mika Zibanejad power play goal to tie the game with 1:29, erasing the 5-3 lead the Islanders created.

“They had a push, and they had some momentum,” Brock Nelson. “I thought we did a good job turning it back in our favor to get back up two. And then after a couple of penalties and then they get one, they’re feeling it. It’s the name of the game.”

Sunday marked the fifth time the Isles had allowed three-or-more power-play goals in a game.

The extra frame was short-lived Noah Dobson turned the puck over in the Islanders zone that lead to Panarin’s game-winner. The goal was briefly reviewed as the net came off its moorings, but after review it was upheld.

The play served as a learning lesson for the young defenseman, who otherwise had an outstanding performance in his first career outdoor game. With three assists, Dobson became the third player and first defenseman to record three assists in an outdoor game. He also reached 51 assists on the season, becoming the second defenseman in franchise history to hit the 50-assist mark through 54 games, joining Denis Potvin.