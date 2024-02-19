3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-5 in OT to Rangers in Stadium Series 

The New York Islanders picked up a point, but let one slip away against their archrivals, as they fell 6-5 to New York Rangers in overtime at the 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium.
Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov scored for the Islanders, while Erik Gustafsson, Vincent Trocheck (2G), Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers in regulation. Artemi Panarin’s goal 10 seconds into overtime ultimately spoiled the Stadium Series - and a solid effort - for the Islanders on Sunday.
The Islanders allowed three power-play goals in the loss, including two power-play goals that the Rangers needed to tie the game in the final 4:08 of the third period.
“I feel good about our game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Those penalties at the end hurt us, but we did a lot of good things. When you look at the five on five, that’s the hockey we want to play. We played with a good pace, and we had our chances.”
With the loss, the Isles (58 points), sit four points back of the Detroit Red Wings (62 points) for the second Wild Card.