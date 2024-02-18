Islanders Arrive at Stadium Series

The Islanders had a police and fire escort on the way to the 2024 Stadium Series.

By New York Islanders Social Media

The New York Islanders had a special escort to the 2024 NHL Stadium Series.

The Isles arrived with a police and fire escort on Sunday afternoon, paying tribute to New York and Long Island's bravest and finest.

