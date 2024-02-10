3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Flames

ISLES DISCONNECTED IN START SLOW, MAKE A PUSH IN THE THIRD:

After playing perhaps their most complete game of the season on Thursday against Tampa, the Islanders could not duplicate the effort against the Flames.

The Isles were sluggish out of the gate, falling behind on MacKenzie Weegar’s first goal of the game at the 3:47 mark, as the defenseman scored on an end-to-end rush. The usually crisp Isles were just a little out of sync and it showed up in the scoresheet, with seven giveaways and zero takeaways in the first 20 minutes. That number grew to 11 giveaways and two takeaways after a second period that saw the Isles fall behind 3-0.

“We weren't as clean as we needed to be,” Captain Anders Lee said. “I don't know if we were as connected as a team the way we had been recently and kind of made it more difficult on ourselves in a couple of areas, like getting the puck out or getting the puck in.”

Calgary took a 2-0 lead on a Jonathan Huberdeau power-play goal at the 8:38 mark with Weegar netting his second of the game at the 15:16 mark. Weegar netted his 13th and 14th goals of the season on Saturday, taking the NHL lead in goals for defensemen.

The Islanders had a handful of chances in the second, notably a Bo Horvat breakaway was denied by Markstrom, but finally broke through in the third. Brock Nelson re-established the team lead with his 22nd goal at the four-minute mark, beating a screened Markstrom to get the Islanders on the board.

Nelson’s goal led to an Isles push, with the Isles outshooting the Flames 18-3 in the final frame. They had their chances to close the gap, with Adam Pelech flinging a wrister off the crossbar midway through the third and had their lone power play in the third period, but could not convert. Blake Coleman made it 4-1 with an empty-netter, but the Isles kept chipping away, with JG Pageau scoring in a scramble to make it 4-2 after a Markstrom turnover. Weegar officially iced it with Calgary’s second empty-netter, which completed his first-career hat trick.

While the Isles weren’t able to pull off a comeback, Roy was encouraged by his team’s effort in the third.

“The guys were resilient and that's what I love about what I saw in that third,” Roy said. “Can we be better in the first 40? Yes, but I mean, we stuck to it and we battled, so if we could learn from this I think we’ll become a better hockey club.”