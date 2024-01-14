3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 to Predators

The New York Islanders were in prime position to earn at least one point on Saturday night, but let it slip away in the final 10 seconds of an eventual 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Alexandre Carrier’s game-winner with 7.9 seconds to play broke open a 1-1 tie as the Predators snatched a regulation win, and the Islanders walked away without a point, a disappointing result on a night where the Isles deserved at least one.

“It feels pretty raw right now,” Noah Dobson said following the loss.

In an intense and evenly matched battle through 52 minutes of play, Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s deflection from a Dobson shot put the Isles ahead, but Nashville capitalized on the man advantage with a tally Luke Evangelista to tie the score. After Carrier’s go-ahead goal Juuso Parssinen recorded an empty net tally with one second left in the game.

“We played a pretty solid road game for most of it,” Anders Lee said. “There's a lot of things to like, but we have to manage the moments better, especially those last five minutes. We’ve got to get it at least to overtime and get a point out of it.”

In the process, the Islanders’ winless streak against the Predators was extended to 10 games, with their last win coming back on Oct. 28, 2017.