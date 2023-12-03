3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Panthers 4-3

ISLANDERS RALLY WITH BARZAL OUT:

With Mathew Barzal a late scratch with an illness, the Islanders knew they’d need their group to step in up in order to secure a win. They got it in the form of a strong power play, solid goaltending, balanced scoring and grit in the third period to hold off the Panthers.

Despite getting off to a slow start without recording a shot on goal until the 10:00 mark of the opening frame, the Islanders were able to jump on the board first.

The power play stayed red hot on the road, going 1-for-2 on the night and scoring in a seventh-straight road contest. Kyle Palmieri directed the puck toward the net from the left dot for Anders Lee to tip it in for the first goal of the game at 12:36.

The Panthers didn’t take long to respond. Sam Reinhart, who leads the Panthers with 16 goals, joined the rush and shelfed one past Sorokin to knot the score at one apiece 66 seconds later.

Pierre Engvall scored in his second straight game, buring a feed from Alexander Romanov to take a 2-1 advantage at the 4:37 mark of the second period. Building off that momentum, as Horvat led the rush into the Panthers zone to ignite a solid sequence for the Islanders that resulted in Simon Holmstrom tapping it home in front of the crease to make it 3-1. Holmstrom set a new career-high with his seventh goal of the season, needing 22 games to achieve that mark after recording six goals through 51 games of his rookie season.

Matthew Tkachuk responded to get one back for the Panthers, depositing a feed from Carter Verhaeghe at 13:14 of the middle frame, but the Islanders were able to come out in the third with some firepower.

Horvat won the draw in the Panthers zone, as Julien Gauthier wristed a shot from the top of the right circle at 3:43 to give the Islanders a two-goal cushion in the third. Verhaeghe scored at 9:36 of the third stanza to make it 4-3, but the Islanders held on to win.

“It’s huge,” Gauthier said after the win. “We gave up a lot of leads this year, so it was fun to close one out and be strong until the end.”

Sorokin made 18 saves in the third frame alone, including a three-save sequence when the Islanders needed it most, stifling a Steven Lorentz rebound attempt in the third period.Sorokin also came up big for the Islanders in the early moments, notably making a desperation glove save on Evan Rodrigues after Rodrigues hit the post on a backdoor chance.

"It's not always miraculous saves, he makes a lot of things look easy," Lee said. "His rebound control, knocking out a play on a shot, giving us a whistle, just all the little things. He's our back backstop back there and did a wonderful job tonight.”