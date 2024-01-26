3 Takeaways: Islanders Comeback Cut Short with 4-3 Loss to Canadiens

The New York Islanders rallied out of an 0-3 hole, but their comeback bid fell short with a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Centre Bell.

Sean Monahan’s three-point night (2G, 1A), including the game-winner with 2:18 left in regulation, paved the way for the Canadiens’ win. Bo Horvat (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri rallied with three-power play goals to erase a 3-0 deficit, but the comeback effort ultimately fell short, as the Islanders came up empty handed in regulation.

"Frustrating result considering the effort," Anders Lee said after the Islanders fired off a season-high 46 shots. "We stuck with it and grinded ourselves back into that game and played a good hockey and for the most part. A resilient group tonight down three and not giving up."

With the regulation loss at Centre Bell, the Islanders finished January’s slate of road games with a record of 1-5-2.

"If we continue to play and put efforts like we did last game and for the majority of tonight's game, we'll get results," said Noah Dobson, who had three assists in the loss. "We'll stick together as a group and turn the ship around."