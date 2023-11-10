3 Takeaways: Islanders Bested By Bruins 5-2

ISLES PLAY CATCHUP, BUT CAN’T COMPLETE COMEBACK

There was little margin for error for the Islanders heading into a matchup with the stingiest team in the Eastern Conference.

While the Isles played a solid first period – outshooting the Bruins 15-12 – they found themselves playing catchup, as Bruins opened the scoring at the 14:05 mark of the first period, as Trent Frederic beat Ilya Sorokin low-blocker from the high slot.

The Islanders answered back, with Brock Nelson potting a power-play goal at the 17:23 mark, knocking a Noah Dobson rebound out of the air after the Islanders blocked a Brandon Carlo clearing attempt.

The Isles power-play goal was their first on the road this season and snapped the Bruins perfect home PK streak at 24 consecutive kills.

The first period was a back-and-forth affair, with the teams combining for 13 total high-danger chances at five-on-five, but both teams clamped down in the second period, with only two high-danger chances recorded at five-on-five. Still, the Bruins skated to a 2-1 lead when Charlie Coyle finished off a tic-tac-toe sequence from the bumper spot on a Bruins power play.

Special teams proved to be the Islanders undoing on Thursday night, as the Isles allowed a pair of power-play goals. Simon Holmstrom gave the Islanders some hope, as he buried a shorthanded goal at the 2:50 mark of the third period, but the Bruins got back 43 seconds later, as David Pastrnak snuck a shot through Ilya Sorokin that just dribbled over the line. Instead of capitalizing on the Holmstrom goal, the Isles found themselves chasing again.

“We came back twice,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “That last power-play goal, I’m on the ice. We have to kill that one and that was a big goal definitely for them.”

Coyle doubled the lead with his second goal of the night, converting a cross-ice feed from James van Riemsdyk at 9:26, as the Bruins had numbers down low on the Islanders after a turnover. Coyle eventually iced the game with an empty-netter with 1:21 to play to complete his first-career hat-trick. In the process, the Isles dropped to 0-4-0 when allowing the first goal and 0-3-0 when trailing after two periods.

“Obviously we didn’t get the result that we wanted, but when you’re in a stretch, you try to take the positive, or take the negative and use it constructively,” Pageau said. “The main thing is just to stick together, that’s how we’re going to get back on a winning streak and I’m sure we’re going to do it.”