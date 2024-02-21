3 Takeaways: Islanders Best Penguins 5-4 in OT 

With an important two points up for grabs in the Metropolitan Division, the New York Islanders pulled off a 5-4 OT win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Adam Pelech buried the OT-winner for the Islanders 57 seconds into the extra frame. Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A), Simon Holmstrom and Mike Reilly scored for the Islanders, while Marcus Pettersson, Lars Eller, Valtteri Puustinen, Drew O'Connor scored for the Penguins in regulation.
Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves in the win, while Alex Nedeljkovic turned aside 28 of 33 in the loss. The win extended the Islanders’ point streak to three games (1-0-2) and gave them 60 points in the standings, pulling within four points of the Detroit Red Wings, who occupy the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference
“It was a confidence booster for our group, we needed that,” Mathew Barzal said. “We really have no time to sit around and have a bad game, so every game is important and tonight was huge. Especially when a guy like Pelech scores in overtime, that can be seriously uplifting.”