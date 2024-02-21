3 Takeaways: Islanders Best Penguins 5-4 in OT 

ISLES LET LEAD SLIP LATE IN THE THIRD, RECOVER IN OT:

For the second straight game, the Islanders saw a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, but unlike Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Rangers, the Islanders were able to right the ship in the Steel City.

The Islanders built a 4-2 lead with under 10 minutes to play, but shortly after Mike Reilly gave them a two-goal cushion, the Penguins scored two goals in the span of 54 seconds to force overtime and put another scare in the Isles.

“We really do have the lead lots, we just have to find a way to get over the hump,” Barzal said. “It was nice to get the win tonight, but it shouldn’t have had to get there. We have to find a way to be better.”

After Sorokin made the initial save on a long shot from Kris Letang, Valtteri Puustinen jammed the puck home to pull the Penguins within one at 12:06. Less than a minute later, Drew O'Connor threw the puck toward the net, as the shot deflected off Anders Lee and into the net, a play Head Coach Patrick Roy called bad luck.

That bad luck could have deflated the Islanders, who were heading into their league-leading 21st game to go beyond 60 minutes. Unlikely Sunday, Islanders were able to come out on top in sudden death. While the Penguins were caught on an extended shift, Adam Pelech capitalized for the Islanders to grab the two points, sniping a wrister off the post after crossing the blue line.

“Those guys were out there for a while, so I was able to enter the zone with a ton of speed,” Pelech said. “Both their d-men were kind of backed off, so I was able to walk in and rip one from a pretty good area.”