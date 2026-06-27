2026 NHL Draft Notebook: Inside Each Selection

The New York Islanders got a relatively small, but quality haul at the 2026 NHL Draft as they selected three defensemen through the first five rounds and two forwards.

Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche confirmed that the newest five members of the Islanders family will kick start their chapter on Sunday for Islanders Development Camp. Stay tuned all week for coverage and exclusive content and read more about them below.

ISLES GET EDGY D-MAN IN GUSTAFSSON

The Islanders bolstered their defense with Malte Gustafsson at 13th overall, who is a self-proclaimed menace on the ice.

Darche said there was consideration in drafting a forward, but after hearing about Gustafsson’s reputation in the SHL as a relentless, pesky young defenseman, he couldn’t pass him up.

“It's funny, because we debated with our few of our scouts about some of the big forwards. There were quite a few big forwards [available] and they're all saying that Malte stops those guys. We're very happy with the pick.”

His ceiling is high, as the 18-year-old is already showing signs of maturity and composure playing at Sweden’s highest level. The 6’4,” 203 lbs. defenseman was high up on the Islanders’ internal list.

“A lot of times the players, after you draft them, some of them grow an inch because they're still young,” Darche said. “So, let's call him a 6’5” defenseman and he needs to put a bit of weight on. He might come in eventually at 215-225. That's going to be a hard guy to play against.”