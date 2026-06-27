Islanders Select Four on Day Two

The New York Islanders selected two forwards and two defensemen on the second day of the 2026 National Hockey League Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Lincoln Kuehne (109th overall), Vladimir Dravecky Jr. (141st overall), Artyom Matyuk (173rd overall), and Bobby Cowan (205th overall) were selected in rounds four through seven.

Kuehne, 18, recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in 30 games at Arizona State University, skating as the second youngest defenseman in the NCAA last season. The Fargo, ND, native played parts of three seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he combined for 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 116 games. Internationally, Kuehne won bronze with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and silver at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.