VGK to Participate in 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles

VEGAS (August 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 12, that the team will participate in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California. Vegas Golden Knights 2024 Rookie Camp is presented by Martin Harris Construction.

The 2024 Rookie Faceoff, which takes place from Sept. 13-16, will feature top prospects from the Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, and Utah Hockey Club. The Golden Knights plan to release their official roster and full schedule for rookie camp at a later date.

Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online, and 1230 AM The Game will broadcast the Golden Knights’ three games in Los Angeles.

The Vegas Golden Knights game schedule for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff is as follows and is subject to change.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 ROOKIE FACEOFF SCHEDULE

Toyota Sports Performance Center (El Segundo, California)

Friday, September 13

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT (NHL Rink 1)

Sunday, September 15

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken, 1 p.m. PT (NHL Rink 1)

Monday, September 16

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club, 12:30 p.m. PT (NHL Rink 2)

