VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 18, 2023

Vegas Golden Knights prospects suited up on Monday for their final game of the Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction.
The Golden Knights prospects fell to the Colorado Avalanche prospects in overtime, 4-3, on Monday afternoon at City National Arena. Forwards Brendan Brisson, Patrick Guay, and Tuomas Uronen all scored for Vegas. Brisson also notched an assist on Guay’s goal for a multi-point night. Goaltender Jesper Vikman received his second start of the tournament, making 29 saves on 33 shots.
STRONG STANDOUTS
- Defenseman Daniil Chayka not only stepped into his own this camp as a strong defensive presence – bringing physicality and some very timely shot blocks on the penalty kill – but also as a leader for Knights’ prospects throughout the tournament. After finishing his first professional season last year with the Henderson Silver Knights, he took on the role of mentor for several younger players over the last few days. “I just want to be a bigger, stronger guy,” he said following Monday’s game. “I’m a defenseman, so I have to be the toughest guy in the d-zone. But I also remember how helpful it was to hear something from older guys, off the ice and on. It makes your life two times easier. So that’s something I’m trying to do for our younger guys now.”
- Brisson had another productive game for Vegas. He put the Knights on the board in the first period and was instrumental to the power–play this game, helping to set up Guay’s goal. He leads all Vegas prospects in both points and goals this tournament, in addition to making strong progress on his two-way game.