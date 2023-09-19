VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 18, 2023

COACH’S CORNER

Despite the team’s record on paper, Henderson head coach Ryan Craig is optimistic about the prospects’ performance as the Knights organization heads into main camp.

“Lots of positives for a lot of guys,” he said after Monday’s game. “Our compete level and energy level, the way our guys stayed with it all five days is really positive. Some guys got their first taste of a pro atmosphere, and hopefully that helps the guys that are moving on to main camp. And I think more than anything, the guys put on the Vegas jersey and were able to represent the team.”

Representing the organization has been a constant throughout main camp and onwards, and it illustrates the goal of the franchise and their long-term success. It’s an integrative mindset that benefits not only the players and coaching staff, but also the Knights as a whole.

“Our staff will support Bruce and his staff with anything they need,” Craig added. “We’ll observe, we’ll be in meetings, we’ll be at practices – all those things that will help [each other.]”

IN THE CARDS

Some of Vegas’s prospects will be moving on to main training camp, where they’ll continue to apply what they’ve learned over the last few days. Putting on the Vegas jersey for the past five days hasn’t just been a taste of their ultimate goal; it’s also a measurable step towards making it happen.