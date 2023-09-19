News Feed

VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 18, 2023

The Vegas Rookie Faceoff is presented by Martin-Harris Construction

By Ciara Downey

Vegas Golden Knights prospects suited up on Monday for their final game of the Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

The Golden Knights prospects fell to the Colorado Avalanche prospects in overtime, 4-3, on Monday afternoon at City National Arena. Forwards Brendan Brisson, Patrick Guay, and Tuomas Uronen all scored for Vegas. Brisson also notched an assist on Guay’s goal for a multi-point night. Goaltender Jesper Vikman received his second start of the tournament, making 29 saves on 33 shots.

STRONG STANDOUTS

  • Defenseman Daniil Chayka not only stepped into his own this camp as a strong defensive presence – bringing physicality and some very timely shot blocks on the penalty kill – but also as a leader for Knights’ prospects throughout the tournament. After finishing his first professional season last year with the Henderson Silver Knights, he took on the role of mentor for several younger players over the last few days. “I just want to be a bigger, stronger guy,” he said following Monday’s game. “I’m a defenseman, so I have to be the toughest guy in the d-zone. But I also remember how helpful it was to hear something from older guys, off the ice and on. It makes your life two times easier. So that’s something I’m trying to do for our younger guys now.”
  • Brisson had another productive game for Vegas. He put the Knights on the board in the first period and was instrumental to the power–play this game, helping to set up Guay’s goal. He leads all Vegas prospects in both points and goals this tournament, in addition to making strong progress on his two-way game.
  • Forward Jakub Brabenec likewise collected an assist on Guay’s power-play goal. He tied with Matyas Sapovaliv to lead the Golden Knights in assists for this tournament. Branenec and Guay have been finding good chemistry throughout these games as former teammates for the Charlottetown Islanders.

COACH’S CORNER
Despite the team’s record on paper, Henderson head coach Ryan Craig is optimistic about the prospects’ performance as the Knights organization heads into main camp.

“Lots of positives for a lot of guys,” he said after Monday’s game. “Our compete level and energy level, the way our guys stayed with it all five days is really positive. Some guys got their first taste of a pro atmosphere, and hopefully that helps the guys that are moving on to main camp. And I think more than anything, the guys put on the Vegas jersey and were able to represent the team.”

Representing the organization has been a constant throughout main camp and onwards, and it illustrates the goal of the franchise and their long-term success. It’s an integrative mindset that benefits not only the players and coaching staff, but also the Knights as a whole.

“Our staff will support Bruce and his staff with anything they need,” Craig added. “We’ll observe, we’ll be in meetings, we’ll be at practices – all those things that will help [each other.]”

IN THE CARDS
Some of Vegas’s prospects will be moving on to main training camp, where they’ll continue to apply what they’ve learned over the last few days. Putting on the Vegas jersey for the past five days hasn’t just been a taste of their ultimate goal; it’s also a measurable step towards making it happen.