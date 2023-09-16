VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 15, 2023

STRONG STANDOUTS

Cheveldayoff, who tied the game at two just three minutes into the second, also provided a strong physical presence throughout the game. The heavy checking that his line was able to contribute allowed the Golden Knights to find their footing and battle back in the game.

“We’re a big line, and that’s kind of how we play – heavy and hard,” he said. “I think if we keep doing that, keep hitting guys and finishing our checks, as well as winning every puck battle…we’ll be even better next game.”

Brisson also provided Vegas with some offensive jump, snapping their scoring drought with his power-play goal at 14:24 in the second. But his impact was also felt beyond having the puck on his stick, a goal that he was mindful of this offseason. Brisson got his stick into passing lanes and used his footspeed to break up Ducks players rushing the net – neither of which went unnoticed by Vegas coaching and development staffs.

“For Briss, just come and play your game,” said Wil Nichol ahead of Friday's game. “He’s really focused this past year on his 200 foot game and his play on the wall, things like that. There’s a couple times where he’s going in on the forecheck, separated the puck from the defenseman, and got it in play.”

That effort paid dividends for his game this evening.

“Briss is conscious of it, you can see he’s conscious of it,” added Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “This is just the start of his professional career. He’s doing the right things…and he’s going to continue to do things like he did on the ice tonight.”

Craig, for his part, remains focused on a long-term perspective for this group of Vegas prospects. Although the team did not walk away with a win tonight, he was encouraged by the fight that the players showed and the pressure that they were able to generate against Anaheim’s prospects.

“I was excited about how we finished and excited about how we started,” said Craig postgame. “The little bit in-between, not too happy with. But you know what, our guys battled tonight. We battled right until the end, and we can clean up some of our details and some of our penalties.”

Vegas prospects will face off against the San Jose Sharks’ rookies tomorrow evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

William Eklund played top-line minutes and scored in the shootout for the Sharks’ prospects in Friday's game against the Kings’ prospects. He scored 41 points (17G, 24A) in 54 games for the Barracuda last season and 3 points (2G, 1A) in 8 games for the Sharks. Thomas Bordeleau, who also scored 41 points (22G, 19A) in 65 AHL games and 2 points (0G, 2A) in 8 NHL games last season, will likewise suit up for the Sharks’ prospect team on Saturday.

