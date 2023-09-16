VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 15, 2023

News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament
VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays
VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT
VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT
Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction
VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID
VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV
VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic
VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory
The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup Against Panthers
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final
The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final
The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 15, 2023

VGK Rookie Faceoff is presented by Martin-Harris Construction

_Blog091523
By Ciara Downey

It’s been 94 days since the Vegas Golden Knights hoisted the greatest trophy in sports – and 94 days without games. After a shortened summer, the Golden Knights played their first game of the Vegas Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction on Friday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospects fell to the Anaheim Ducks prospects, 4-2, to kick off the weekend of competition. Brendan Brisson, assisted by Lukas Cormier and Jakub Brabenec, tallied the first of the team's two goals as he converted on the power play in the second period.

Ty Cheveldayoff, assisted by Alex Swetlikoff and Jett Jones, added the second. Goaltender Jesper Vikman stopped 25 of 29 shots during his first start of the weekend.

STRONG STANDOUTS
Cheveldayoff, who tied the game at two just three minutes into the second, also provided a strong physical presence throughout the game. The heavy checking that his line was able to contribute allowed the Golden Knights to find their footing and battle back in the game. 

“We’re a big line, and that’s kind of how we play – heavy and hard,” he said. “I think if we keep doing that, keep hitting guys and finishing our checks, as well as winning every puck battle…we’ll be even better next game.” 

Brisson also provided Vegas with some offensive jump, snapping their scoring drought with his power-play goal at 14:24 in the second. But his impact was also felt beyond having the puck on his stick, a goal that he was mindful of this offseason. Brisson got his stick into passing lanes and used his footspeed to break up Ducks players rushing the net – neither of which went unnoticed by Vegas coaching and development staffs. 

“For Briss, just come and play your game,” said Wil Nichol ahead of Friday's game. “He’s really focused this past year on his 200 foot game and his play on the wall, things like that. There’s a couple times where he’s going in on the forecheck, separated the puck from the defenseman, and got it in play.” 

That effort paid dividends for his game this evening.

“Briss is conscious of it, you can see he’s conscious of it,” added Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “This is just the start of his professional career. He’s doing the right things…and he’s going to continue to do things like he did on the ice tonight.” 

COACH’S CORNER 
Craig, for his part, remains focused on a long-term perspective for this group of Vegas prospects. Although the team did not walk away with a win tonight, he was encouraged by the fight that the players showed and the pressure that they were able to generate against Anaheim’s prospects. 

“I was excited about how we finished and excited about how we started,” said Craig postgame. “The little bit in-between, not too happy with. But you know what, our guys battled tonight. We battled right until the end, and we can clean up some of our details and some of our penalties.” 

NEXT GAME UP 
Vegas prospects will face off against the San Jose Sharks’ rookies tomorrow evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT. 

William Eklund played top-line minutes and scored in the shootout for the Sharks’ prospects in Friday's game against the Kings’ prospects. He scored 41 points (17G, 24A) in 54 games for the Barracuda last season and 3 points (2G, 1A) in 8 games for the Sharks. Thomas Bordeleau, who also scored 41 points (22G, 19A) in 65 AHL games and 2 points (0G, 2A) in 8 NHL games last season, will likewise suit up for the Sharks’ prospect team on Saturday.

TICKETS 
Tickets for Saturday’s game can be purchased here!