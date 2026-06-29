Golden Knights Sign Carl Lindbom to Three-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (June 28, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 28, that the team has signed goaltender Carl Lindbom to a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season worth an average annual value of $900,000.

Lindbom, 23, completed his second professional season in 2025-26 and made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights on Oct. 26, 2025 in Tampa Bay. In his NHL rookie campaign, Lindbom made eight starts and earned his first win on Nov. 29, 2025 against San Jose.

With the Henderson Silver Knights, Lindbom posted a 24-5-8 record to go with a 2.16 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. Lindbom’s save percentage and goals-against average ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the AHL, while his 24 wins ranked fifth. The netminder finished the regular season 18-0-2 in his last 21 appearances with Henderson with a .923 SV% and 2.24 GAA. Lindbom’s standout season earned him AHL Second All-Star Team status, and he was named to the Pacific roster for the 2026 AHL All-Star Game.

In two seasons with the Silver Knights, Lindbom has posted a 42-30-11 record to go with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. The native of Stockholm, Sweden has represented his country internationally, earning bronze medals at the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship and 2022 U20 World Junior Championship. Lindbom was selected by Vegas in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft (222nd overall).

Carl Lindbom, Goaltender

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6-1

Weight: 186 lbs.

Age: 23

Catches: Left

- Made his NHL debut on Oct. 26 in Tampa Bay and earned his first win on Nov. 29 against San Jose

- Posted a 24-5-8 record to go with a 2.16 GAA and .926 SV% in his second season in Henderson

- Ranked in the top five among AHL goaltenders in save percentage, goals-against average and wins

- Finished the regular season 18-0-2 in his last 21 appearances with Henderson with a .923 SV% and 2.24 GAA

- Earned AHL Second All-Star Team honors and was named to the Pacific roster for the 2026 AHL All-Star Game

- Owns a 42-30-11 record to go with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in two AHL seasons

- Won bronze medals at the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship and 2022 U20 World Junior Championship with Sweden

- Drafted by Vegas in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft (222nd overall)

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\\The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.