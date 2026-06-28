Golden Knights Announce Roster & Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

Participants include 2026 first-round draft pick Juho Piiparinen with all on-ice sessions at City National Arena open to the public Monday through Wednesday

1DX30967
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (June 28, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 28, the roster and schedule for the organization's 2026 Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

Development Camp will be held on Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2. All on-ice sessions at City National Arena are open to the public. The roster includes the team's top draft picks from the last three years – forward Trevor Connelly (19th overall, 2024), forward Jakob Ihs-Wozniak (55th overall, 2025) and defenseman Juho Piiparinen (29th overall, 2026).

As part of their introduction to the Las Vegas community, Development Camp participants will again team up with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to prepare and serve meals for more than 600 of Southern Nevada's most vulnerable men, women, and children. The visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will take place on the morning of Wednesday, July 1.

Daren Millard chats with first-round draft pick Juho Piiparinen

The full roster and practice schedule for the team's Development Camp are below and subject to change:

2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (16): Dylan Allie, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Tanner Klimpke, Mateo Nobert, Noel Pakarinen, Nathan Pilling, Jonah Sivertson, Trent Swick, Tuomas Uronen, Lucas Van Vliet, Alexander Weiermair, Benjamin Wilmott

Defensemen (10): Sean Burick, Wyatt Kennedy, Viliam Kmec, Samuel Mayer, Will McLaughlin, Juho Piiparinen, Bronson Ride, Gustav Sjoqvist, Conor Walton, Vann Williamson

Goaltenders (4): Alex Levshyn, Matthew Minchak, Pavel Moysevich, Cameron Whitehead

# Name Position
1 Alex Levshyn Goaltender
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
18 Alexander Weiermair Forward
24 Trevor Connelly Forward
34 Pavel Moysevich Goaltender
37 Tuomas Uronen Forward
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender
43 Noel Pakarinen Forward
44 Will McLaughlin Defenseman
45 Mateo Nobert Forward
53 Benjamin Wilmott Forward
54 Sean Burick Defenseman
56 Juho Piiparinen Defenseman
57 Bronson Ride Defenseman
59 Jackson Hallum Forward
60 Conor Walton Defenseman
65 Gustav Sjoqvist Defenseman
67 Lucas Van Vliet Forward
68 Vann Williamson Defenseman
70 Dylan Allie Forward
72 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Forward
74 Viliam Kmec Defenseman
76 Trent Swick Forward
80 Matthew Minchak Goaltender
82 Jonah Sivertson Forward
91 Wyatt Kennedy Defenseman
94 Tanner Klimpke Forward
95 Nathan Pilling Forward
96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, June 29 – Practice, 1:45 p.m. PT
Tuesday, June 30 – Practice, 10 a.m. PT
Wednesday, July 1 – Practice, 3 p.m. PT

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Golden Knights Sign Carl Lindbom to Three-Year Contract Extension

Lawless: Prospects Added To Vegas Pipeline

Golden Knights Select Juho Piiparinen 29th Overall

Lawless: Decisions Must Be Made

Golden Knights Announce Roster Transaction

Henderson Silver Knights Announce Joel Ward as Head Coach

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Raises $2,001,640 Through 51/49 Raffle in 2025-26 Season

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Free Youth Clinics for Arizona Road Trip

Lawless: Vegas Born Ryan Craig Takes VGK Helm

Vegas Golden Knights Name Ryan Craig as Team's Head Coach

Special DElivery: A Season Endured; A Season Embraced

Lawless: Torts - A Man For The Moment

Vegas Golden Knights Provide Update on Team's Coaching Staff

Golden Knights Season Comes To An End in Game 6 Loss to Hurricanes

Morning Skate Report: June 14, 2026

Lawless: Keep The Faith

Dorofeyev Scores Twice in 4-2 Game 5 Loss to the Hurricanes

Morning Skate Report: June 11, 2026