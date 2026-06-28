Golden Knights Announce Roster & Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

The full roster and practice schedule for the team's Development Camp are below and subject to change:
2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER
Forwards (16): Dylan Allie, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Tanner Klimpke, Mateo Nobert, Noel Pakarinen, Nathan Pilling, Jonah Sivertson, Trent Swick, Tuomas Uronen, Lucas Van Vliet, Alexander Weiermair, Benjamin Wilmott
Defensemen (10): Sean Burick, Wyatt Kennedy, Viliam Kmec, Samuel Mayer, Will McLaughlin, Juho Piiparinen, Bronson Ride, Gustav Sjoqvist, Conor Walton, Vann Williamson
Goaltenders (4): Alex Levshyn, Matthew Minchak, Pavel Moysevich, Cameron Whitehead
# Name Position
1 Alex Levshyn Goaltender
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
18 Alexander Weiermair Forward
24 Trevor Connelly Forward
34 Pavel Moysevich Goaltender
37 Tuomas Uronen Forward
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender
43 Noel Pakarinen Forward
44 Will McLaughlin Defenseman
45 Mateo Nobert Forward
53 Benjamin Wilmott Forward
54 Sean Burick Defenseman
56 Juho Piiparinen Defenseman
57 Bronson Ride Defenseman
59 Jackson Hallum Forward
60 Conor Walton Defenseman
65 Gustav Sjoqvist Defenseman
67 Lucas Van Vliet Forward
68 Vann Williamson Defenseman
70 Dylan Allie Forward
72 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Forward
74 Viliam Kmec Defenseman
76 Trent Swick Forward
80 Matthew Minchak Goaltender
82 Jonah Sivertson Forward
91 Wyatt Kennedy Defenseman
94 Tanner Klimpke Forward
95 Nathan Pilling Forward
96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman
2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE
Monday, June 29 – Practice, 1:45 p.m. PT
Tuesday, June 30 – Practice, 10 a.m. PT
Wednesday, July 1 – Practice, 3 p.m. PT
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.