Golden Knights Announce Roster & Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

VEGAS (June 28, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 28, the roster and schedule for the organization's 2026 Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

Development Camp will be held on Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2. All on-ice sessions at City National Arena are open to the public. The roster includes the team's top draft picks from the last three years – forward Trevor Connelly (19th overall, 2024), forward Jakob Ihs-Wozniak (55th overall, 2025) and defenseman Juho Piiparinen (29th overall, 2026).

As part of their introduction to the Las Vegas community, Development Camp participants will again team up with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to prepare and serve meals for more than 600 of Southern Nevada's most vulnerable men, women, and children. The visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will take place on the morning of Wednesday, July 1.