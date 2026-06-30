Vegas Golden Knights Announce Specialty Offers for Second Annual "702 Day"

Specialty offers include single-game tickets, full-season memberships, HSK tickets, VKH tickets, and more

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (June 30, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 30, celebrations for the second annual "702 Day" that will take place on Thursday, July 2. The Golden Knights have planned several specialty offers throughout the day to celebrate and appreciate all things 702.

On July 2 only, specialty 702 Day t-shirts will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena for $20 each. Any purchases made at The Arsenal will include a free 702 sticker. The Arsenal will open at 10 a.m. PT and close at 6 p.m. PT.

The Golden Knights will have two specialty ticket offers officially available for purchase on Thursday and are expected to close at 11:59 p.m. PT on the evening of July 2. 

Nevada Day Single-Game Ticket Offer

On July 2 only, fans can purchase tickets to the team's celebration of Nevada Day on Oct. 30 presented by Travel Nevada with prices starting at $55. 

Opponent and timing of game on Nevada Day to be announced at a later date.

2026-27 Full-Season Membership Offer

Nevada residents who purchase a membership for the full 2026-27 season on Thursday, July 2, will receive the 2025-26 Member Gift box.

Celebrations extend to Henderson, where the Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks will have specialty 702 Day ticket offers that will last all day Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. PT.  

Henderson Silver Knights – Single-Game Chamber Offer
On July 2 only, fans can purchase a Chamber for $702 for any game of their choice during the 2026-27 season with no blackout dates.

Vegas Knight Hawks – **$70.20 Row A Seats Offer**
All day Thursday, fans can purchase Row A seats for the remaining two home regular season games on July 12 and July 25 for $70.20 to see the Knight Hawks.

Lee's Family Forum – Greg Gutfeld Tickets
Join Greg Gutfeld, Comedian Tom Shillue and a surprise guest on Sept. 19 for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, insight & surprises. Don't miss Greg in-person and out-of-studio like you've never seen him before. On Thursday only, fans can get 20% off tickets when they use the promo code: 702.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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