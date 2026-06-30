Golden Knights Acquire Parker Wotherspoon from Penguins for Kaedan Korczak

VEGAS (June 30, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 30, that the team has acquired defenseman Parker Wotherspoon from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Kaedan Korczak. Pittsburgh will retain 50% of Wotherspoon’s salary as part of the trade.

Wotherspoon, 28, earned career high in Pittsburgh last season with 80 games played and 30 points (3G, 27A). Wotherspoon's +17 rating last season ranked second for the Penguins, while his 112 blocked shots and average shorthanded time on ice of 2:22 led the club. In his career, the blueliner has appeared in 188 NHL games with 46 career points (4G, 42A) and a +18 rating while playing for Pittsburgh, the Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders. Wotherspoon has also seen action in 16 postseason contests with the Penguins and Bruins.

The native of Surrey, British Columbia represented his country in May at the 2026 IIHF World Championship where he recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games with a +13 rating. His +13 rating during the international competition was the second best among Canadian defensemen. Earlier in his career, Wotherspoon played 312 games in the AHL and recorded 113 points (23G, 90A). The defenseman was drafted in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Islanders.

Korczak, 25, appeared in 155 games for Vegas over the last five seasons, recording 37 points (4G, 33A) with the Golden Knights. During the 2025-26 campaign, the defenseman played in a career-high 78 contests and recorded 16 points (3G, 13A). Korczak was drafted by Vegas in the second round (41st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Parker Wotherspoon, Defenseman

Birthplace: Surrey, British Columbia

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Skated in a career-high 80 games and recorded 30 points (3 G, 27 A) with Pittsburgh last season

Logged a +17 rating to rank second for the Penguins last season, and his 112 blocked shots led the club

Appeared in 188 games to go with 46 career points (4G, 42A) with Pittsburgh, Boston and the New York Islanders

Competed in 16 postseason contests with the Penguins and Bruins

Represented Canada at the 2026 World Championship and recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games with a +13 rating

Spent nine years in the AHL, appearing in 312 games and recording 113 points (23G, 90A)

Drafted in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Islanders

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The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.