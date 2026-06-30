Golden Knights Acquire Third-Round Pick from Panthers for Akira Schmid

Vegas deals the goaltender to Florida in exchange for a third-round selection in 2028

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (June 29, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 29, that the team has acquired a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Akira Schmid.

Schmid, 26, appeared in 39 games for Vegas over the past two seasons, owning a .898 save percentage and 2.45 GAA with the Golden Knights. During the 2025-26 campaign, the goaltender played in a career-high 34 games and recorded two shutouts.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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