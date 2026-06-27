Lawless: Prospects Added To Vegas Pipeline

Just like that, a dress rehearsal turned into a live performance for Vegas Golden Knights Director of amateur Scouting Raphael Pouliot and his scouts.

Pouliot arrived in Vegas this weekend with just one pick in the first three rounds of the 2026 Draft and four in total (3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th). Then, VGK GM Kelly McCrimmon swung a deal sending winger Pavel Dorofeyev to the New York Rangers for three draft picks. McCrimmon wasn't done and traded down and up a number of times.

In the end, Pouliot and the Golden Knights found themselves with an additional first, third, and fourth in the 2026 draft as well as a third in 2027 and a conditional first in 2028. McCrimmon also moved up in the fourth from 117th to 113th and used his 2026 seventh-round pick make the deal. In all, McCrimmon netted four additional picks over the weekend.

Pouliot prepared his list like he would be picking in every round and that dedication to the task paid big dividends when his boss handed him a number of surprises.

Instead of waiting until the third round, Pouliot got to make a pick on Friday night and took Finnish defenseman Juho Piiparinen with the 29th-overall selection.

Just 17, Piiparinen played for Tappara in the top tier pro league in Finland and helped his club to a championship.

Piiparinen is described as a leader with potential to play as a second pairing defender in the NHL. Competitive and responsible with more offense to give as he matures, Piiparinen has already played hard minutes against men in Finland.

"I think when I played with the men in the pro league, I did a pretty good and solid job there," Piiparinen said. "Playing too in the World Juniors, I think those two were big for this draft."