Golden Knights & Silver Knights Announce Organizational Promotions & New Team Members

VEGAS (June 30, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights announced today, June 30, organizational promotions and new team members to support continued growth across Foley Entertainment Group.

Investment in People: The organization is making significant investments in leadership and talent across revenue, finance, analytics, marketing, HR, IT, and community relations.

Promoting from Within: Many of the appointments are internal promotions, highlighting the organization's commitment to developing talent and creating career growth opportunities for employees. Long-time team members are stepping into expanded leadership roles across ticketing, premium services, analytics, marketing, and community engagement.

Driving Revenue Growth: New leadership in partnerships, ticketing, premium hospitality, experiential marketing, and membership services positions the organization to continue growing revenue while enhancing fan and partner experiences.

Strengthening Organizational Infrastructure: Key additions in People & Culture, Finance, Strategy & Analytics, and IT support Foley Entertainment Group's continued expansion and provide the foundation for scalable long-term growth.

Enhancing Fan Experience: Expanded resources in premium service, membership services, digital media, marketing, and community relations reinforce the organization's focus on delivering best-in-class experiences for fans, partners, and season ticket members.

"As our organization continues to grow, we're committed to investing in exceptional people who will help shape the future of the Vegas Golden Knights and Foley Entertainment Group," said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations. "These promotions and new additions reflect both the strength of our internal talent pipeline and our ability to attract outstanding leaders from across sports, technology, hospitality, and business. Together, they will help drive innovation, growth, and an even stronger experience for our fans, partners, and community."

"The success of our organization starts with our people," added Rob Foley, Chief Business Officer. "These promotions and new additions reflect both the strength of our culture and our commitment to investing in exceptional talent. I'm proud of the team we've built and excited about what lies ahead for the Golden Knights and the broader Foley Entertainment Group."

Listed below are the organizational promotions and new hires, broken down by department:

People & Culture

Darlene Navaro joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021, where she has led Human Resources across the sports and hotel entities within the Foley Entertainment Group portfolio. She was instrumental in the acquisitions of Hotel Californian, Farmhouse Inn, MacArthur Place, and as well as the opening and hiring of Goodnight’s & Lee’s Family Forum.

As Vice President of People and Culture, Darlene oversees the full employee experience, including talent acquisition, compensation, culture, diversity, and HR compliance across a growing, multi-entity organization. She partners closely with leadership to build teams and workplaces where people genuinely thrive. With prior experience across tech, casino, gaming manufacturing, and hospitality, she has leveraged that expertise to shape thoughtful and impactful people strategies.

Rachel Brinkley joins the organization as Administrative Coordinator, having started with the Vegas Golden Knights in March 2026. Rachel primarily supports C-level executives, partnering on a variety of high-level projects and day-to-day operational initiatives. Her professional background in project management enables her to thrive in fast-paced environments while efficiently coordinating complex priorities. Prior to joining the Golden Knights, she worked at Baylor University, where she planned and executed large-scale events.

Lexie Hall joins VGK as Administrative Coordinator. She is a seasoned administrative professional whose career has spanned professional sports, education, and mental health advocacy, including supporting leadership teams within both the NBA and NHL. Throughout her career, Lexie has helped drive successful operations, coordinate high-profile events, and foster strong partnerships across diverse industries. Her work in education and mental health awareness has reinforced her commitment to creating meaningful impact through service, collaboration, and community engagement. Passionate about bringing structure to complexity, Lexie believes that exceptional support, strong relationships, and a people-first mindset are foundational to effective leadership and successful teams.

Bianca Payan-Rodriguez joins the organization as People & Culture Business Partner. Bianca will support all properties, partnering on day-to-day People & Culture initiatives. Her professional background is rooted in employee relations, with experience supporting fast-paced teams and navigating complex matters. Bianca leads with integrity, accountability, and heart. Prior to joining FEG, she worked in employee relations roles at Aristocrat Gaming, DraftKings, and Mirage.

Global Partnerships

Alex Maryuen joins the Vegas Golden Knights as Director, Global Partnership Sales, bringing over a decade of experience driving revenue, building strategic partnerships, and unlocking growth across premier sports properties.

Prior to VGK, he was the Director of Partnership Development at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, where he was responsible for new business across the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC, and Toronto Argonauts.

He also played a key role in advancing commercial strategy and partnership development with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League, helping to elevate the sport’s growth and relevance across the country.

He now steps into this role to help lead global partnerships strategy that accelerates revenue growth, deepens brand integration, and positions the organization for sustained success while continuing to elevate the fan and partner experience.

Crysti Howser joins the Vegas Golden Knights as Director, Global Partnership Sales, bringing extensive experience in revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and business development across Fortune 500 companies.

A former collegiate All-American athlete at Yale and lifelong hockey and soccer player, she now helps lead the Golden Knights’ global partnerships strategy, focused on creating impactful brand integrations, enhancing partner value, and driving long-term growth across the organization.

Prior to joining VGK, she spent nearly eight years within Amazon as a Director, where she founded and scaled "Zappos at Work" into a business generating more than $1 billion in sales. Recently, she partnered at Lionscove, a finance company, leading business development efforts across the organization to quickly scale to over $100M in annual projects. Throughout her career, she has built and led teams, launched strategic partnerships with leading national brands, and scaled high revenue generating initiatives.

Ryan Douglas has been with Foley Entertainment Group since 2024, previously serving as Senior Coordinator, Partnership Activations for the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks where he managed the majority of the FEG minor league partnership portfolio. He now steps into the role of Manager, Global Partnership Activations.

Ticket Sales & Service

Nichole Latham joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2016 ahead of the organization’s inaugural season. Over the past nine and a half years, she has held a variety of roles within premium ticketing and membership services, demonstrating consistent leadership and growth. She will now be stepping into the role of Vice President of Premium & Membership Service, where she will continue to lead the expansion and retention of the club’s premium offerings while elevating the service experience for all Vegas Golden Knights season ticket members.

Amanda Fleming joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018 and has been a key driver of the organization’s commercial growth through progressive leadership roles across ticketing, premium hospitality sales, and experiential strategy. Over the past eight years, she has expanded her scope by driving record-setting revenue, scaling new distribution channels, and developing high-impact fan experiences at the intersection of culture and partnership. She now steps into the role of Senior Director, Revenue & Experiential Growth, where she will lead a unified revenue strategy to position the organization for sustained growth while continuing to elevate fan and partner experiences.

Brooke Steaman has been part of Foley Entertainment Group since 2017 and is now rejoining the Vegas Golden Knights as Director, Ticket Sales. Steaman spent four years at Lee’s Family Forum as Director of Ticketing and Premium, where she oversaw ticketing for the Henderson Silver Knights, the IFL’s Vegas Knight Hawks, and other events held at the venue. She began her career with Foley Entertainment Group in 2017 as a Ticket Operations Assistant.

Eric Bartucca joined the Vegas Golden Knights in January of 2022 from the Arizona Coyotes organization. Eric spent four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights as an Account Executive, Ticketing & Suites, before being promoted to Manager, Sales Associate Program in October of 2025. He will now be the Senior Manager, Sales Associate Program, as he continues to grow and train the next generation of ticket sales professionals.

Manny Oseguera joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018 as part of the organization's inaugural Game Day Ambassador group, supporting in-game service efforts. After a brief tenure with the Las Vegas Lights, he returned to the Golden Knights as an Account Executive in Membership Services, where he focused on building strong member relationships and driving retention. He now serves as Senior Manager, Membership Service, where he will continue to elevate the experience for all season ticket members through enhanced service and engagement.

Gabi Alvear joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, contributing across membership services and premium ticketing with a strong focus on client relationships and retention. She now serves as Senior Manager, Suites & Experiences, overseeing suite relationships and driving the elevation of the premium experience through high-touch service, curated engagements, and personalized touchpoints for clients.

Breanna Field steps into a new role as the Manager, Group Sales for the Vegas Golden Knights, following her success as a Senior Account Executive. Currently in her 5th season, Breanna joined VGK in August 2021. She has built a strong track record in group and event sales, driving fan engagement, premium experiences, and special ticket offers. Prior to the Golden Knights, she was with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.

Kyle Nakama has been part of the Foley Entertainment Group since 2021 and is now stepping into a new role as Manager, Premium Sales. Nakama spent the past four seasons as a Group & Event Suite Sales Account Executive for the Vegas Golden Knights, after previously being a member of the Sales & Service team for the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks.

Hunter Marciano joined the Vegas Golden Knights in August 2021 after two and a half years with the Florida Panthers. Hunter joined as an Account Executive, Ticketing & Suites. Over his five seasons with the Golden Knights, he has consistently ranked among the top producers in both full and partial season new business. Hunter will serve as Senior Account Executive, Ticket Sales.

Amber Barros joined the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022 as an Account Executive on the Membership Services team. She will now serve as Senior Account Executive, Premium Service, where she will oversee a portfolio of premium clients, manage key relationships, and deliver elevated, high-touch experiences that enhance engagement and long-term value.

Ben Brodhurst has been with Foley Entertainment Group since 2022, beginning as a Game Day Ambassador during the 2022–23 season. He was promoted to Sales Associate with NBA G League Ignite before advancing Account Executive roles with both the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks. Ben will now be joining VGK as a Coordinator, Membership Services.

Braxton Kent joined the Foley Entertainment Group in November 2025 as part of the inaugural class of the Sales Association Program. A Las Vegas native that brings a wealth of experience in customer service from his time in the hospitality industry. Braxton will now be joining the team full-time as a Coordinator, Membership Services.

Sophie Geis joins the Vegas Golden Knights as Coordinator, Premium Service following her tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. She brings strong experience in premium client service and game day operations, where she will focus on delivering high-level touchpoints and an elevated experience for the organization’s premium clients.

Business Strategy & Analytics

David Balog steps into a new role as Senior Director, Strategy & Analytics, where he will lead the organization's newly formed Business Strategy & Analytics department. The team will be responsible for driving operational performance, revenue optimization, business intelligence, and strategic growth initiatives across the Foley Entertainment Group portfolio. David has spent the past four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights as Director of Strategy & Innovation, playing a key role in building our analytics foundation. He joined Foley Entertainment Group from Capco, a management consulting firm focused on financial services.

David Seiden joined the organization in 2016 and played a key role in building the season ticket base from the ground up, growing it from zero to 14,000 ticket holders. After years of delivering exceptional service to season ticket members, he assumed a larger role in shaping and elevating the overall member experience. Now, as Senior Manager, Ticket Strategy & Analytics, David will focus on leveraging data and insights to drive smarter strategy, performance, and continued growth across the business.

Erika Reiter steps in as Manager, Strategy & Analytics, helps lead the advancement of analytics and data science capabilities to drive actionable insights and business intelligence. Erika has been with Foley Entertainment Group since October 2024, specializing in CRM strategy, database management, and reporting. Erika joined the Vegas Golden Knights from the Business Strategy & Analytics team at the San Francisco 49ers.

Finance

Lukas Golson joins VGK as the Director, Finance, relocating from San Diego where he worked in the defense technology sector, helping AEVEX on its journey to IPO. Prior, Lukas had worked for Ceasars & Diamond Resorts here in Las Vegas where he initially developed his fandom for the Vegas Golden Knights. He will support the broader finance organization across all sport & arena properties — focusing on budgeting, cash management, financial reporting & analysis.

Brand Marketing

Ryan Smolen has been with the organization since September 2022 when he started as a game day employee. Across his experience with Foley Entertainment Group, he has grown the VGK Authentics program, led AFC Bournemouth's US marketing initiatives, and facilitates VGK’s marketing operations. Now as Manager, Experiential Marketing, Ryan will manage experiential activations at T-Mobile Arnea, build the game day experience team, as well as wearing his many other hats.

Bailey Allen joined VGK in January 2023 as Coordinator, Special Projects. She has long been the go-to for marketing activations and has coordinated department flow for the past several months. Bailey works tirelessly to ensure the brand is maximized in the eyes of our fans and is now stepping into the role of Brand Marketing Manager. In her new role, Bailey will manage the marketing calendar, serving as the hub of marketing and ensuring that all fan facing engagements align with the brand.

Digital Marketing

Ryan Frankson joins VGK as Senior Director, Social & Digital. He is relocating from the Edmonton Oilers where he spent 16 seasons, most recently leading digital and social strategy for the organization. Under Frankson's leadership, the Oilers had one of the highest engagement rates in the NHL while launching the first-ever proprietary streaming platform by an NHL team (Oilers+). Frankson will lead social and digital strategy across the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, and Vegas Knight Hawks.

Cherise Ansotigue joins VGK as Manager, Digital Marketing. Ansotigue brings over nine years of experience as a media planner and buyer with Kirvin Doak Communications as well as Ceasars Entertainment. In her role with VGK, Ansotigue is responsible for all traditional and programmatic media campaigns.

Creative

Austin Lewter joins VGK as Art Director. Lewter is an accomplished graphic designer with expertise in storytelling, branding and illustration. He’s worked on various high-profile campaigns while at the University of Arizona, New York Mets, Arizona Coyotes and most recently, the Anaheim Ducks. In his role, he’ll be responsible for implementing the team’s look and feel across a variety of mediums.

Austin Zima has been with Foley Entertainment Group since 2023, previously serving as Design Manager for the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks where he led the brands' creative and theme designs. With his versatile design skill set, outside the box thinking and attention to detail, he now steps into the role of Design Manager across the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks.

Jordan Anderson joins VGK as a Graphic Designer, relocating from Minnesota where she worked as the Vikings' Graphic Design Associate. Her skills as an illustrator allowed her to produce various illustration-led graphics across social platforms while also delivering high-quality visual content across digital and print platforms.

Entertainment, Experience & Production

Brynley Johnson is being promoted to Junior Video Producer. She started with the Vegas Golden Knights in September 2024 as a Production Assistant. A Las Vegas native, Brynley earned her degree in Film from BYU before spending a season with the Utah Jazz as a video production intern. She loves telling stories through video and is excited to continue combining her creativity with her love for her hometown team.

Foundation & Community Relations

Elisha Stephens has been with the organization since the 2021-2022 season where he was a part-time raffle seller. After two seasons in a part-time role, he stepped into the position of raffle manager at the start of the 2023-2024 season. Elisha is stepping into a new role as Raffle and Community Relations Manager where he will continue to oversee the raffles for each team and community initiatives for VGK, HSK and VKH, with a focus on HSK and VKH community programs.

Allie Emery has been with the organization since May of 2023, where she began as a marketing intern, and then stepped into a full-time role as Foundation and Community Relations Coordinator. In this role she led programming for all community street hockey clinics, reading week and teacher appreciation week. Allie was also responsible for all jerseys auctions throughout the season, as well as coordinating the silent for the annual gala. In her new role as Manager, Community Impact and VGK Foundation, she will take on a larger role in planning large scale events including the annual foundation gala and golf tournament. She will also manager all community programming focused on VGK while assisting with HSK and VKH.

Technology

Skylar Campbell joins the organization as Director, IT. In this role, Skylar will oversee IT operations for the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, and Vegas Knight Hawks, while leading key initiatives focused on infrastructure modernization, business process optimization, and the expansion of system capabilities.

Skylar brings an extensive background in the gaming industry, with deep expertise in IT applications and product management. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our technology strategy and driving continued growth across the organization.

Pietro Mariano joins the organization as a Desktop Support Analyst. In this role, Pietro will support staff across the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, and Vegas Knight Hawks. He brings valuable experience in desktop support and networking, with a focus on enhancing support processes, improving service effectiveness, and elevating the overall employee experience with IT.

Henderson Silver Knights

Cali Marrocco joins HSK as the Director, Ticketing, bringing experience from her time on the service team with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Cali played an instrumental role in the launch of the Firebirds franchise as well as the opening of Acrisure Arena. In her role with HSK, she will lead both the sales and service arms of the ticketing team, helping strengthen the overall ticketing experience for fans.

Isabella Tornello joins HSK as a Coordinator, Membership Services, bringing hands‑on experience in professional fan engagement and premium service from her time with the Santa Cruz Warriors. During her tenure with the Warriors, Isabella supported game‑day operations, hospitality environments, and fan‑facing initiatives that strengthened the overall guest experience. In her role with HSK, Isabella will support membership service operations, enhance member touchpoints, and play a key role in delivering a consistent, elevated experience across the HSK community.

Johnathan Nixon joins HSK as the Coordinator, Membership Services, bringing experience across professional sports sales and service. Johnathan previously supported the Arizona Diamondbacks Business Support Team and contributed to Spring Training operations with the Oakland Athletics, playing key roles in client service and account management. In his role with HSK, Johnathan will support membership retention and service operations, strengthen member relationships, and help elevate the overall experience for HSK’s growing member base.

Max Shuster joins HSK as a Coordinator, Ticket Sales, bringing experience in professional sports ticketing and premium guest engagement. Max most recently served as a Ticket Sales Associate with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he supported revenue generation, outreach, and fan‑focused sales initiatives. In his role with HSK, Max will support ticket sales initiatives, drive new membership growth, and help strengthen the overall ticketing strategy across the HSK brand.

Josh Artiaga joins the HSK Ticketing Operations team, serving as Coordinator, Ticket Operations. In this role, he supports the organization’s ticketing needs through the AXS ticketing platform, ensuring efficient management and execution of ticketing operations across events. Josh joined the organization after spending two years at T-Mobile Arena, where he worked in the Box Office and gained extensive experience selling tickets for large-scale concerts, sporting events, and live entertainment. His strong background in customer service, ticketing system, and event operations makes him an important contributor to the team’s success.

Nick Aberle will oversee content management across HSK’s social platforms and support the team’s digital storytelling efforts as Coordinator, Communications & Content. Nick has been with the organization since the fall of 2023, contributing to gameday operations for both the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks across the marketing and content teams. A Las Vegas native, he brings a strong understanding of the local community and a passion for connecting fans to our team.

Morgan Bouskos joins HSK as the Coordinator, Marketing & Fan Engagement, where she will lead all marketing initiatives, including the promotion and execution of theme nights and key fan‑engagement programs. Morgan brings valuable marketing and promotional experience from her work across multiple sports organizations, most recently at the Peoria Sports Complex, positioning her to help elevate the overall HSK fan experience.

Evan Depew joins HSK as the Manager of Game Entertainment, supporting the game entertainment team across key areas including game operations, in‑game content development, and talent coordination. Evan brings extensive experience from live entertainment throughout the Las Vegas Valley, having contributed to gameday entertainment for several teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders as well as our very own Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights. His background positions him to elevate the in‑arena experience for HSK fans while continuing to push the envelope in game presentation.