VGK Foundation Awards $503,830 in Grants to Local Charities

VEGAS (June 16, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, June 16, the recipients of its 2025 grants, which will provide a record $503,830 to 46 organizations in the Las Vegas Valley. In addition, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has awarded grants to seven organizations, totaling $49,500.
Each year, the VGK Foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the Foundation’s pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. These grants are in addition to the Foundation’s ongoing donations throughout the year. Later this summer, the VGK Foundation will host an event to celebrate the selected organizations for their important contributions to the Las Vegas community.
“We are thrilled to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2025 grants,” said Kim Frank, President of the VGK Foundation. “This is our largest group of recipients to date, which reflects the incredible work they do in the community, and in each case, they connect with our organization’s goals in a meaningful way.”
The VGK Foundation is proud to announce the following grant recipients and encourages fans to learn more about each organization at their respective websites:
20 Pearls Foundation – lv20pearls.org
Ability Center of Southern NV – abilitycenternv.org
After School All Stars – asaslv.org
Adams Place – adamsplacelv.org
Adopt a Vet Dental Program – adoptavetdental.org
American Red Cross – redcross.org
Blue Star Mothers – bluestarmothers.org
Boys & Girls Club of Southern NV – bgcsnv.org
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation – candlelightersnv.org
Care Complex – carecomplex.org
Chefs for Kids – chefsforkids.org
Cleveland Clinic Nevada – my.clevelandclinic.org
Collaboration Center Foundation – collablv.org
CPLC Nevada – cplc.org
East Valley Family Services – eastvalleyfamilyservices.org
Eddy House – eddyhouse.org
Friends of Las Vegas Metro – lvmpdfoundation.org
Future Smiles – futuresmiles.net
Girls on the Run – girlsontherunlv.org
HELP of Southern NV – helpsonv.org
Helping Hands of Vegas Valley – hhovv.org
HomeAid of Southern NV – homeaidsn.org
Kline Veterans Fund – klineveteransfund.org
Latino Youth Leadership Foundation – latinoyouthleadership.org
Mayor’s Fund for LIFE – mayorsfundlv.org
NAMI Southern NV – namisouthernnevada.org
Nevada Cancer Childhood Foundation – NVCCF.org
Nevada Homeless Alliance – nevadahomelessalliance.org
Northwest Girls Softball – northwestgirlssoftball.com
Hope Means Nevada (NV Medical Center) – hopemeansnevada.org
NV Paralyzed Veterans – nevadapva.org
OCA Las Vegas – ocalasvegas.org
Olive Crest – olivecrest.org
Project Inclusion – projectinclusion.org
Real Talk Youth Impact – realtalkyip.org
Serving our Kids – servingourkids.org
Southern Nevada Senior Law Program – snslp.org
The Soccer Project – thebadgers.org
United Way of Southern NV – uwsn.org
UNLV Rebel Hockey – rebelhockey.com
UNR Hockey – nevadamensicehockey.com
United Service Organizations – uso.org
Vegas Disabled Sport Association – vegasdisabledsports.org
Vegas Golden Chariots Adult Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org
Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org
Veteran Social Club – veteransocialclub.vet
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION
The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.