VGK Foundation Awards $503,830 in Grants to Local Charities

VEGAS (June 16, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, June 16, the recipients of its 2025 grants, which will provide a record $503,830 to 46 organizations in the Las Vegas Valley. In addition, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has awarded grants to seven organizations, totaling $49,500.

Each year, the VGK Foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the Foundation’s pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. These grants are in addition to the Foundation’s ongoing donations throughout the year. Later this summer, the VGK Foundation will host an event to celebrate the selected organizations for their important contributions to the Las Vegas community.

“We are thrilled to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2025 grants,” said Kim Frank, President of the VGK Foundation. “This is our largest group of recipients to date, which reflects the incredible work they do in the community, and in each case, they connect with our organization’s goals in a meaningful way.”

The VGK Foundation is proud to announce the following grant recipients and encourages fans to learn more about each organization at their respective websites:

20 Pearls Foundation – lv20pearls.org

Ability Center of Southern NV – abilitycenternv.org

After School All Stars – asaslv.org

Adams Place – adamsplacelv.org

Adopt a Vet Dental Program – adoptavetdental.org

American Red Cross – redcross.org

Blue Star Mothers – bluestarmothers.org

Boys & Girls Club of Southern NV – bgcsnv.org

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation – candlelightersnv.org

Care Complex – carecomplex.org

Chefs for Kids – chefsforkids.org

Cleveland Clinic Nevada – my.clevelandclinic.org

Collaboration Center Foundation – collablv.org

CPLC Nevada – cplc.org

East Valley Family Services – eastvalleyfamilyservices.org

Eddy House – eddyhouse.org

Friends of Las Vegas Metro – lvmpdfoundation.org

Future Smiles – futuresmiles.net

Girls on the Run – girlsontherunlv.org

HELP of Southern NV – helpsonv.org

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley – hhovv.org

HomeAid of Southern NV – homeaidsn.org

Kline Veterans Fund – klineveteransfund.org

Latino Youth Leadership Foundation – latinoyouthleadership.org

Mayor’s Fund for LIFE – mayorsfundlv.org

NAMI Southern NV – namisouthernnevada.org

Nevada Cancer Childhood Foundation – NVCCF.org

Nevada Homeless Alliance – nevadahomelessalliance.org

Northwest Girls Softball – northwestgirlssoftball.com

Hope Means Nevada (NV Medical Center) – hopemeansnevada.org

NV Paralyzed Veterans – nevadapva.org

OCA Las Vegas – ocalasvegas.org

Olive Crest – olivecrest.org

Project Inclusion – projectinclusion.org

Real Talk Youth Impact – realtalkyip.org

Serving our Kids – servingourkids.org

Southern Nevada Senior Law Program – snslp.org

The Soccer Project – thebadgers.org

United Way of Southern NV – uwsn.org

UNLV Rebel Hockey – rebelhockey.com

UNR Hockey – nevadamensicehockey.com

United Service Organizations – uso.org

Vegas Disabled Sport Association – vegasdisabledsports.org

Vegas Golden Chariots Adult Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org

Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org

Veteran Social Club – veteransocialclub.vet

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.